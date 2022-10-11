Le Creuset Is Launching a Juicy, Festive New Color for Holiday Gifting

Nothing heralds the changing of the seasons quite like a Le Creuset colorway announcement. The French cookware company, famous for its dazzling hues and lifetime-guaranteed cast-iron pieces, always knows just how to distill the coming months into a rich new color scheme, and this fall-winter is no different.

Rhône, which launches today, is the latest offering from Le Creuset, and it's sure to make mouths water. The colorway is named for France's Rhône Valley wine region, and this intense ruby red evokes the deep plummy tones of a glass of Côtes du Rhône and the juicy crimson of sugared cranberries. Complete with a gold knob, this new color matches both the warm tones of fall and the festive elegance of the holidays—making it a tempting self-care purchase *and* a worthwhile gift idea.

Le Creuset Credit: Le Creuset

The new color is available in just three types of cookware—the classic Dutch oven, the smaller braiser and the skillet. Folks looking for a smaller-ticket item will want to opt for the 9-inch Classic Skillet, available for $175. Think of it as a welcome upgrade for the home cook who loves to cook in a cast-iron skillet but hates to clean and season the pan afterward. Since this skillet is enamel-coated, you can wash it with soap and water in the sink or even run it through the dishwasher—no scouring necessary.

Le Creuset Credit: Le Creuset

For a Le Creuset collector or someone who's just starting to outfit their kitchen, you can't go wrong with the brand's signature Dutch oven. The 4.5- and 5.5-quart round ovens are both available in Rhône, and both are exactly the kind of versatile piece that would work in any kitchen (buy it: $390 or $420, lecreuset.com). The larger size is ideal for serving five or six, while the smaller is best for groups of three or four. Since these pots are oven-safe, perfect for the stovetop and glamorous on the table, either size will be a welcome gift to a friend or family member who loves to cook and entertain.

But if the person on your list is often serving a crowd, you might want to go with the largest option available: the 7.25-quart Dutch oven (buy it: $460, lecreuset.com). That super-sized pot serves up to eight, making it perfect for big batches of soup in the winter or generous loaves of freshly baked bread. Pick one up for the holidays, and your lucky gift recipient will have it in time to simmer plenty of pots of chili and chowder.

The braiser, which has the wide, curved base of a Dutch oven but the shallow depth of a skillet, is the perfect fusion of both pieces. You'll find Rhône in the 3.5-quart braiser, a smaller dish for three or four, and the 5-quart, which is closer to the diameter of a Dutch oven and serves five or six (buy it: $368 or $415, lecreuset.com). This dish is a sturdy option for slowly braising cuts of meat, but it also works for small one-pot dinners or skillet meals, like our 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet. If you need a gift for someone who loves to add pops of color to their home and kitchen but *also* likes to keep dinner pretty simple, the braiser is a win.