The 22 Best Sale Items at Costco in October

They're on sale now through October 23–get 'em while you can!

Hello Costco shoppers! I'm back again with my top picks from the store's latest round of Warehouse Savings deals. And there are plenty of things I added to my personal shopping list. From snacks to send to school with my 10-year-old and products that I turn to for making quick and healthy dinners to a few choice kitchen appliances, I hope you find some to add to your own shopping cart too. Let's get started!

1. RXBAR Protein Bars

$5.10 off in warehouses only

If you're looking for a bar with staying power, consider adding these to your list. This variety pack features chocolate sea salt and peanut butter chocolate flavors, and each bar is packed with 5 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein. Both of those nutrients help you feel satisfied for longer by slowing down your digestion.

2. Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice and Corn Puffs

$2.40 in warehouses only

I'm not sure that Pirate's Booty passed through my lips until I had a kid. And now it's almost always in my cupboard. I'm pretty sure that my husband and I snack on them as frequently as our daughter does. These small bags are perfect for school lunches, road trips and more.

3. Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bars

$4.50 off in warehouses and online

These bars get a double hit of peanutty flavor from both roasted peanuts and creamy peanut butter. Plus they have a satisfying 10 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber—and they're dipped in chocolate!

4. Season Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil

$3.30 off in warehouses and online

This is a product I actually buy a lot—my husband loves adding them to his salads at lunchtime.

Sardines are one of the most sustainable fish you can eat, and one of the healthiest: they're packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health and can help reduce inflammation, and calcium, an essential mineral for your bone health.

5. Thai Kitchen Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk

$3.30 off in warehouses and online

Now that it's getting colder in Vermont, I'm making more soups, stews and curries, so coconut milk is a must-have in my pantry.

6. Vita Coco Coconut Water

$5.50 off in warehouses and online

I'm a big water drinker but I also like to drink some coconut water—it's refreshing and also rich in manganese, a nutrient our body can't produce on its own. Additionally, coconut water contains electrolytes to keep you properly hydrated.

7. Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend Whole Bean Coffee

$5 off in warehouses and online

This 2-pound bag of dark roast coffee beans is on sale for the price of most 12- to 16-ounce bags at my local supermarket. And don't forget, this is whole-bean coffee, so if you don't have a grinder at home, take advantage of Costco's before you leave.

8. Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.30 off in warehouses only

Sparkling water lovers, rejoice! While I have a seltzer maker for everyday use, I do still keep cans of seltzer on hand for camping, parties and taking on the go. This 24-pack includes lemon-lime, cherry and strawberry flavors.

9. Health-Ade Organic Kombucha

$4.10 off in warehouses only

My husband has been avoiding alcohol for a variety of health reasons, and kombucha is one of his go-to replacement beverages. This variety pack includes one of his favorites—Pink Lady apple (it reminds him of hard cider)—along with pomegranate and bubbly rose. They each have 12 grams of added sugar per bottle, so keep that in mind—cutting kombucha with plain seltzer is a pro move.

10. Jimmy Dean Sausage, Cage Free Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

$4 off in warehouses and online

If your house is anything like my house in the morning, there's usually a lot of rushing around and last-minute panicking over what to have for breakfast and what to bring to school or work for lunch and snacks. For those particularly crazed mornings, consider keeping these hearty breakfast sandwiches in the freezer. They're higher in saturated fat and sodium than we'd typically recommend for breakfast, but they make for a quick, filling meal in a pinch. Serve with some fruit to increase fiber and nutrients.

11. Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$3.40 off in warehouses

For a really long time, I looked down my nose at frozen pizza—but now they're a staple in my freezer. I make them once or twice a month, which saves me money (our favorite pizza joint is pretty spendy). I make a pretty crudités platter with yogurt ranch dip or a big salad and voilà, dinner is done! These are one of the pizzas I actually keep on hand! We've been buying them for as long as I can remember (my husband avoided gluten for a while, and they were his favorite gluten-free pizza). But we all liked them so much that I still buy them even though he's back on Team Gluten.

12. Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons

$3 off in warehouses and online

If you've read any of my other Costco Warehouse Savings roundups in the past, you know another thing I always have in my freezer is some sort of dumpling or wontons. These are a bit on the smaller side, which I love for making soup. I just simmer some broth with slices of ginger and garlic and add these along with whatever veggies I have in the fridge or freezer and call it dinner.

13. Rana Italian Sausage Ravioli

$4 off in warehouses only

Ravioli is another must-have for emergency meals. This two-pack of fresh ravioli is packed with Italian sausage and cheese. It's a bit on the high side sodium-wise, so you could toss it with blistered cherry tomatoes to keep the sodium down if that's a concern for you.

14. Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese

$3.30 off in warehouses only

Although I do primarily buy Cabot cheese, Kerrygold's Dubliner is another delicious option! While it's not technically Cheddar, it's similar in taste and texture. And it's made with grass-fed milk, which contains more omega-3s than milk from grain-fed cattle.

15. Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Sponges

$3.80 off in warehouses and online

I've said it before and I'll say it again—these are the sponges that we use in the EatingWell Test Kitchen and that I buy for my own home.

16. Finish Jet-Dry Ultra Dishwasher Rinse Aid

$4.40 off in warehouses and online

If you think rinse aid is a gimmick, it's actually not. The solution actually dries your dishes faster and prevents water spots. I literally just squeezed out the final drops of my bottle last week, so I'm psyched to see this is on sale.

17. Chefman 1.8 L Digital Precision Electric Kettle with Tea Infuser

$8 off in warehouses and online

If you make a lot of tea and haven't purchased an electric kettle yet, perhaps it's time! I've had one for several years, and they're so fast. This one boils 2 cups of water in 3 minutes and a full pot in 7 minutes. And sometimes I'll boil water in my electric kettle and pour it in my pasta pot so I can cook pasta faster (shout out to my friend Mary Ann who taught me this trick!). This model has 4.2/5 stars with almost 800 reviews.

18. Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

$40 off in warehouses and online

If you've been meaning to get an air fryer and you like toaster ovens (or want to replace your toaster oven), consider adding this to your shopping cart. While I don't have this specific model, I do have a different Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven at home, and I'm a fan.

19. OXO Softworks 2-Piece Nonstick Skillet Set

$10 off in warehouses and online

If your nonstick pans are scratched up, it's time to ditch them and get new ones. The online listing doesn't specify, but it looks like this deal includes medium and large skillets. I've actually been meaning to replace mine, so I'll be picking up a set next time I head to Costco.

20. ThermoFlask Stainless-Steel Water Bottle

$5 off in warehouses and online

This two-pack of 24-ounce stainless-steel water bottles comes in either blue and orange or turquoise and black. These vacuum-insulated bottles keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Having a water bottle handy can help you increase your water intake throughout the day so you can reach your hydration goals.

21-22. Fish Oil