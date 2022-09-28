There are countdown clocks at sporting events, during timed exams, leading up to the new year and announcing when your train or plane is expected to depart. And now, thanks to the dedicated fans who have grown to expect a new crop of items each month, Trader Joe's has added a clock counting down to when they reveal their latest Fearless Flyer.

Essentially a newsletter with a roundup of crew-member-favorite and brand-new products, no other supermarket's magazine or circular has such a loyal following. That's because, besides retailers like Aldi and Costco, few other stores have such diehard fans. And few other markets have such a closely curated, frequently changing stock of products.

By scouring social media and store aisles ourselves, we were already able to share 6 must-try pumpkin products to ring in fall. And now, thanks to the release of the September 2022 Fearless Flyer, we have even more suggestions for how to fall-ify your shopping list.

11 of the Best Fall Products Coming to Trader Joe's, According to Employees

1. Organic Cascatelli Pasta

ICYMI, this unique pasta shape was originally designed, tested and perfected by Dan Pashman as part of his "Mission: ImPASTAble" series on his award-winning podcast, The Sporkful. Crew members adore cascatelli for its "forkability (the ease with which one can pick up and hold the pasta on your fork), sauceability (their ability to retain sauce) and tooth-sinkability (a satisfyingly toothsome texture)." The wavy short-cut pasta—named for the Italian word for "little waterfall"—was such a smashing success, Pashman "white-labeled" the technique and partnered with other brands like Banza and Trader Joe's so they could sell their own versions. Trader Joe's Organic Cascatelli Pasta is ready for your preferred sauce (might we recommend one of the 7 healthiest store-bought marinaras?). Then grab your fork and sink those teeth in. ($2.99 per 16-ounce package)

2. Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce

We love a good kitchen multitasker. (Just see what we can do with a bag of cauliflower gnocchi!) This rich sauce packs "plenty of creamy, savory pumpkin flavor, accented with classic warming spices, like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove," staff members say. "You'll also note its serious depth and complexity, thanks to tangy apple cider vinegar, sweet molasses and smoky Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce." The limited-time-only Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce can be used in pasta tosses, casseroles, soups, as a vegetable or meat marinade and beyond. ($3.49 per 14½-ounce jar)

3. Creamy Cauliflower Mash

As gnocchi, steak, pizza crust or rice, cauliflower is great at wearing costumes. For this brand-new refrigerated product, it dresses up like mashed potatoes—and no one will likely be able to taste or tell the difference. The Creamy Cauliflower Mash is infused with half-and-half, cream cheese, sour cream and butter, plus a hint of horseradish, so a little bit goes a long way. Just to clarify, we don't have anything against regular potatoes—in moderation, of course! This is just a nice option for those who are seeking a lower-carb side dish. ($3.99 per 12-ounce package)

4. Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

Crew members describe this new fridge find as, "tender, orange-hued, perfectly square pockets of pasta filled with a mixture of pureed pumpkin—pumpkin that's been roasted with honey, brown sugar and molasses—plus ricotta and mozzarella cheeses." We're already sold by that description, and were definitely won over even more when we saw that the Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli cook in less than 4 minutes and deliver 3 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein per serving, too. ($3.69 per 9-ounce package)

5. Organic Vegetarian Chili

No need to sweat over the stove all day. Crack open a can of Organic Vegetarian Chili for a hearty stew of red beans, onions, bell peppers, garlic, jalapeños and a blend of chili seasonings. It's "an easy, zesty meal that's perfect for fall," employees confirm. While you might recall the name from earlier cold-weather seasons, crew members say that this comes from a new-for-2022 supplier and features "a few tasty tweaks to the recipe," including pea protein instead of textured soy protein for the same "meaty" texture minus the soy. Heat it up, add a side of cornbread, and slide on your comfiest slippers for a quintessential fall evening. ($2.49 per 14⅔-ounce can)

6. Trader Joe's Grand Reserve Pinot Noir

Sure, you've likely heard of and sipped on a "Napa cab." But now it's pinot's turn. Grown in Napa, California, the pinot noir grapes in the new Grand Reserve Pinot Noir Lot #110 are blended with a bit of syrah and petit verdot for a "red with a medium body, silky texture and lingering finish," crew members say. It tastes like strawberries and cherries with a splash of vanilla and just enough acidity to pair well with your favorite fall entree, they add. ($12.99 per 750-milliliter bottle)

7. Trader Joe's Petit Reserve Cabernet Franc

About 200 miles southeast of Napa, you'll find the popular wine region known as the Central Coast. There, specifically in Paso Robles, you'll find the plots where they harvest the cabernet franc grapes for another new vino: the Petit Reserve Cabernet Franc Paso Robles. This mix of cabernet franc (a beautifully balanced red grape that's frequently featured in French Bordeaux red blends), cabernet sauvignon, merlot and more, is "vibrant and rich, with a full body, firm tannins and plenty of acidity," Trader Joe's employees say. "It's dark ruby red in the glass, with black cherry and plum on the nose, and a smooth zest on the tongue that includes hints of mocha and toasty oak." We can't wait to pour this budget-friendly wine to sip alongside one of these 15 perfect-for-fall pork chop recipes. ($7.99 per 750-milliliter bottle)

8. Dry Roasted Maple Almonds

Almonds are rich in anti-aging elements as well as protein, healthy fats, calcium and fiber, and the average American eats around 2 pounds of them per year, research suggests. If you're craving a change of pace flavor-wise as you nosh on what is one of the healthiest nuts, stock up on a bag or two of Dry Roasted Maple Almonds. To make them, "we take California almonds and flavor them with a triple whammy of maple seasoning, maple sugar and natural maple flavor," employees explain. After the maple-y shower, the nuts are roasted until crunchy and caramelized. We already have our servings earmarked for layering in fruit and yogurt parfaits, for tucking inside stuffed dates ... and for garnishing the next item on the list. ($5.99 per 12-ounce bag)

9. Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Since we've been shopping at TJ's for so long, have we started to share a brain with their recipe development team? With nearly identical ingredients and nutrition info to our Pumpkin Overnight Oats, Joe's newly released take on Pumpkin Overnight Oats comes in a handy tub. Gluten-free and dairy-free yet full of seasonal flavor from pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice, these ready-to-eat oats also feature almond butter. We have big plans for our serving: a few of those maple almonds, several slices of slow-to-brown Envy apples, and a spoon. ($1.99 per 5½-ounce package)

10. Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn

First sold in 2019, this might just be Trader Joe's "most popular perennial popcorn to date," crew members say. That's probably because the already-popped Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn cures cravings for sweet, salty and crunchy all at once. It tastes good on its own, we remember from years past, but we can't wait to spike this with dark chocolate chips or those aforementioned maple almonds. ($2.69 per 7-ounce bag)

11. Howling Gourds Pumpkin Ale