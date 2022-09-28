9 Healthy Finds Coming to Aldi in October

With every new month comes the flip of the calendar page, the refreshed to-do list and, of course, a whole new slate of exciting Aldi finds. These healthy, budget-friendly options will arrive on shelves as soon as October 5, so you'll want to jot some of these down for next week's grocery list.

This month's lineup includes a little something for everyone, whether you need flavorful bread for lunchtime sandwiches, a new source of protein in your veggie lasagna or a fall-themed fruity snack. If you want to add even more seasonality to your menu, be on the lookout for some of the fall items already launched at the store—or try your hand at one of our favorite fall recipes.

9 Healthy Aldi Finds for October

1. Simply Nature Lentil Lasagna Sheets

This vegan, gluten-free noodle option is an easy way to add a filling punch of protein to your next cheesy bake—they're even oven-ready. The yellow-lentil-based option contains 13 grams of protein per serving, while the green-lentil lasagna sheets contain 11 grams. Add in a few layers of ricotta, and you'll have a dish with plenty of protein to go around. Pick up a box of noodles for $3.79 beginning October 5.

2. Mama Cozzi's 12-Inch Broccoli Cheese Deli Pizza

Mama Cozzi's pizza is an Aldi classic—just ask the fans who voted it into the Aldi Hall of Fame this year. These three-serving take-and-bake pizzas can be ready to eat in less than 15 minutes, making it a perfect dinner for days when you're low on time. The new broccoli-cheese option comes loaded with Cheddar, broccoli, carrots, onions, mozzarella, Asiago and Parmesan for a bite that's just as cozy as your favorite cup of soup. Just be cautious of this pie if you're aiming for a heart-healthy diet—each serving has 9 grams of saturated fat and 590 milligrams of sodium, which is more than we'd recommend for someone trying to lower their intake. Pick up a pizza for $5.99 starting October 5.

3. Season's Choice Functional Smoothies

Smoothie lovers will enjoy having these quick freezer packs on hand for busy mornings. Each option contains mango and pineapple, with ginger, turmeric, lemongrass and assorted fruits differentiating the blends from each other. Just toss 1½ cups into a blender with your liquid of choice and blend away. Choosing dairy milk, yogurt or soymilk can help you boost the protein of your smoothie and give it more staying power, too. Snag a bag for $5.99 beginning October 5.

4. Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses

You can always count on Aldi for some seasonal cheese-board finds. For something sharp—and a little salty—you might try the store's new Transylvanian hard cheese, which is aged in a Romanian salt cave and available soaked in red wine. There's also the "Freaky Franken" sage Derby cheese, aged Cheddar and pumpkin spice Wensleydale cheese that's seasoned with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Pick up a couple of cheesy options and pair them with apple slices and a favorite cracker for a quick appetizer that feels fall-friendly. Each cheese costs $4.29 and will be available October 5.

5. Seneca Caramel Apple Chips

Whether you need a packable snack, a fall trail mix component or a fun garnish for mugs of apple cider, these everything-but-the-stick caramel apple chips are worth checking out. These dried apples get extra sweetness from the caramel flavor, making them a sweet bite that would look like a million bucks on your fall dessert or appetizer board. Pick up a bag for $1.89 beginning October 5.

6. Specially Selected Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

Paired with the lentil lasagna noodles coming to Aldi in October, these pasta sauces can help you create the fall pasta dish of your dreams. Available in pumpkin-butternut squash and a spicier pumpkin-chipotle, these sauces would pair deliciously with creamy cheeses like mozzarella and ricotta, plus add-ins like sage, spinach and diced sweet potato. Snag a jar for $3.49 beginning October 5.

7. Season's Choice Fall Veggie Blend

Even the most last-minute dinner can feel fresh and fun with these side dishes on hand. The butternut squash option includes spinach, onion and cranberries with a garlic-herb sauce, while the sweet potato blend gets its extra flavor from green beans, grilled peppers and onions and a parsley dressing. Both sides contain four servings, so everyone at the table can dig in. Pick up a bag for $3.29 beginning October 12.

8. L'oven Fresh Everything Bread

The options are endless when it comes to transforming this bread—of course, it would make a tasty sandwich, but using it as the base for avocado toast or a quick ricotta toast with smoked salmon and cucumber would be a certain win. Each loaf is sprinkled with the signature seeds and spices you love on a favorite bagel, so every bite will be packed with flavor. Pick up a loaf for $3.99 starting October 19.

9. Clio Greek Yogurt Mini Bars