ThePrep: Quick Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You'll Love

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

I love seeing all the delicious fall fruits and veggies on the grocery store shelves. The saying goes, "You eat with your eyes first," and the gorgeous array of colorful apples, squash and dark leafy greens has me hungry! Not only is this seasonal produce delicious—it's also packed with helpful anti-inflammatory ingredients that do everything from supporting our immune health to protecting against chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. This week of quick and delicious dinners will help you get your fill of these important nutrients.

Your Meal Plan

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet Credit: Jamie Vespa

Monday's 25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas is a yummy fall dinner that's ready in 25 minutes, from start to finish. Sweet potatoes contain antioxidants called carotenoids, which not only give them their beautiful orange color but also help decrease inflammation in the body, particularly protecting against vision damage and supporting immune function. And as much as I love making homemade enchilada sauce, using store-bought helps to keep this dinner quick.

Wednesday's 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet is another anti-inflammatory winner. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to quell inflammation and positively impact our brain, skin and heart health. Plus, tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can reduce the risk of certain types of cancer. Friday's Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon is another dish I'm excited about. Scallops are one of my favorite types of seafood; honestly, I could eat them daily. This seafood is a source of selenium, an essential mineral that helps reduce oxidative stress. And greens like spinach and parsley provide fiber, antioxidants and a beautiful color to the dish.

Wednesday: 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet with leftover quinoa

Get the printable shopping list here.

Something Sweet

Apple-Caramel Pound Cake Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This easy Apple-Caramel Pound Cake brings together fall flavors I love, like crisp apples and sweet caramel. We're invited to a friend's house for dinner this weekend, and I'm on dessert duty. A slice of this pound cake and a scoop of vanilla ice cream is the perfect autumnal dessert. I'll plan on making two loaves, so I have some to warm up as a cozy afternoon snack during the week.

Get the Recipe: Apple-Caramel Pound Cake

What's Inspiring Me This Week

older woman taking a pill Credit: Getty Images

Staying sharp as I age is definitely my goal, as it likely is for many others as well. And while memory lapses are expected, there are ways to protect our brains as we age. Proper hydration, quality sleep, regular exercise and a healthy diet support brain health and cognitive functions. Also, according to a recent study, older adults can benefit from taking a daily multivitamin. However, it's important to note that you should talk with your healthcare provider before starting a supplement. Additionally, data shows that foods rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, like polyphenols and flavonoids, can help protect your brain by improving your concentration and memory. These foods include leafy greens, walnuts, eggs, lamb and salmon.

Find out More: A Daily Multivitamin Might Actually Improve Brain Function for Older Adults, New Research Suggests