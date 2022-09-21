This Pumpkin-Spice Dole Whip Tastes Like Fall in a Bowl

With just 5 ingredients (that you just might have on hand!), you can make this creamy, frosty treat.

As a food editor, I get hundreds of emails each week from public relations pros trying to get me excited about everything from new products to chef collaborations and restaurant openings. And while I might get more messages related to must-have additions to our holiday gift guide, as fall approached, my inbox filled up with notes about one thing in particular.

When I received an email about pumpkin spice Dole Whip, I was a little suspicious. Full disclosure: I had never had Dole Whip. And you won't find me ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. (A coffee drink that clocks in at 390 calories is not for me—I'd rather enjoy a bag of potato chips or drink a double IPA.)

But I know people have serious love for both of these things. So why not try it? I picked a day when a lot of folks would be at the EatingWell office in order to have a proper tasting. And it was an overwhelming hit! Everyone who tried it thought it was great, and many of us said they'd make it at home—including me, the pumpkin-spice curmudgeon!

Pumpkin Pie Spice-Sweet Potato Dole Whip

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped peeled sweet potato

1¾ cups chopped frozen pineapple (see Tip)

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk beverage

¾ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, divided

Chopped pecans and/or coconut chips for garnish

Directions:

Place sweet potato and 2 tablespoons water in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, venting one edge. Microwave on High until very tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and let cool completely. Combine the cooled sweet potato, frozen pineapple, maple syrup, coconut milk and ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a food processor; process on high speed until smooth, scraping down the bowl occasionally. Serve sprinkled with the remaining ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and pecans and/or coconut chips, if desired.

Tip: I used frozen pineapple from the grocery store and the chunks were too big to successfully blend. If you buy frozen pineapple and the chunks are larger than 1/2-inch, I'd cut them smaller. You can also freeze your own chopped fresh pineapple; spread on a sheet pan and freeze until solid.

Serving size: 1/2 cup (110 calories, 0g fat (0g sat. fat), 0mg cholesterol, 27g carbohydrates, 16g total sugars, 6g added sugar, 1g protein, 3g fiber, 21mg sodium, 341mg potassium)