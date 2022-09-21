This Pumpkin-Spice Dole Whip Tastes Like Fall in a Bowl
As a food editor, I get hundreds of emails each week from public relations pros trying to get me excited about everything from new products to chef collaborations and restaurant openings. And while I might get more messages related to must-have additions to our holiday gift guide, as fall approached, my inbox filled up with notes about one thing in particular.
In case you missed it, pumpkin spice season is in full flannel-shirt-and-cozy-socks swing. This "season" is thanks to Starbucks, who first rolled out their now-iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte back in 2003. Ever since, people have obsessed over the drink. Nowadays, you could consume pumpkin spice all day long if you wanted to! Try a pumpkin pie smoothie for breakfast, pumpkin spice butternut squash soup for lunch, sip a a frozen pumpkin-spice espresso martini at happy hour and, after dinner, dig into pumpkin spice latte cookies, pumpkin pie nice cream or a slice of pumpkin and chocolate bread.
When I received an email about pumpkin spice Dole Whip, I was a little suspicious. Full disclosure: I had never had Dole Whip. And you won't find me ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. (A coffee drink that clocks in at 390 calories is not for me—I'd rather enjoy a bag of potato chips or drink a double IPA.)
But I know people have serious love for both of these things. So why not try it? I picked a day when a lot of folks would be at the EatingWell office in order to have a proper tasting. And it was an overwhelming hit! Everyone who tried it thought it was great, and many of us said they'd make it at home—including me, the pumpkin-spice curmudgeon!
Pumpkin Pie Spice-Sweet Potato Dole Whip
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped peeled sweet potato
- 1¾ cups chopped frozen pineapple (see Tip)
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk beverage
- ¾ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, divided
- Chopped pecans and/or coconut chips for garnish
Directions:
- Place sweet potato and 2 tablespoons water in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, venting one edge. Microwave on High until very tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and let cool completely.
- Combine the cooled sweet potato, frozen pineapple, maple syrup, coconut milk and ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a food processor; process on high speed until smooth, scraping down the bowl occasionally.
- Serve sprinkled with the remaining ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and pecans and/or coconut chips, if desired.
Tip: I used frozen pineapple from the grocery store and the chunks were too big to successfully blend. If you buy frozen pineapple and the chunks are larger than 1/2-inch, I'd cut them smaller. You can also freeze your own chopped fresh pineapple; spread on a sheet pan and freeze until solid.
Serving size: 1/2 cup (110 calories, 0g fat (0g sat. fat), 0mg cholesterol, 27g carbohydrates, 16g total sugars, 6g added sugar, 1g protein, 3g fiber, 21mg sodium, 341mg potassium)
Recipe adapted from Dole.