Giada De Laurentiis' 3-Ingredient Shakerato Brings Iced Coffee to the Next Level

According to Giada De Laurentiis, it's not too late to enjoy an iced drink even as the weather gets cooler—and we couldn't agree more.

De Laurentiis recently shared one of her "favorite summertime drinks" on Instagram Reels: a shakerato with only three ingredients.

"What is a shakerato? In short, it's an iced coffee drink from Italy that's literally shaken until frothy," De Laurentiis writes in her Instagram caption. "It's usually sweetened with a touch of simple syrup, but [I like] to use chocolate instead! The end result is a perfectly foamy iced coffee with an aerated texture that makes all the difference."

In the video, De Laurentiis combines ice, coffee, espresso and chocolate syrup in a cocktail shaker, giving it a nice shake until it appears blended and frothy. She then serves it in a cocktail glass, topping it with coffee beans for garnish.

"What I love about this drink is that it doesn't have any dairy," she shares in the video while shaking up the ingredients.

"There are many ways to boost your energy and get you out of a midday slump, like going for a walk, having a snack or enjoying some caffeine, like this delicious-looking shakerato," adds Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor at EatingWell. "This drink has some added sugar from the sweetener, which might make it closer to dessert than a daily morning coffee, but omitting the dairy can help it feel a little lighter and more refreshing than a typical sweetened coffee drink. And this could be a nice option for someone who wants the flavor of an espresso martini without the alcohol."

It's unclear what the exact measurements are in this shakerato, but we do know that according to the USDA, 1 tablespoon of chocolate syrup generally has 9.5 grams of sugar. So while this drink may not be the best option for your daily routine, it can be a tasty, occasional afternoon pick-me-up or a refreshing treat after dinner.

Even with fall creeping in, we're still enjoying our own takes on iced coffee with chocolate, like this new Frozen Mocha recipe.