ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners for This Fall

As the temperature drops here in Seattle, I've noticed changes in my appetite. I'm craving comfort foods, like cheesy pastas and cozy soups, and in general, I feel hungrier. There is scientific reasoning as to why we tend to feel hungrier as the temp drops—our body requires more energy to regulate its temperature in colder weather. (Read more on this here.) That's where this week's delicious high-protein dinners for fall come in handy. Protein digests slowly, helping us feel satisfied for longer after a meal. And with each of these meals delivering at least 15 grams of protein per serving, they're guaranteed to hit the spot.

Your Meal Plan

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

I'm starting off my week of meals with the Crispy Fish Taco Bowls, which deliver 20 grams of protein per serving. Brown rice and panko-crusted fish form a great base for all sorts of toppings, like shredded cabbage, cilantro and sliced radishes. And the sour cream and adobo sauce that goes on top is a yummy finishing touch. Next up is Monday's Hearty Minestrone. I love making this vegetarian soup as the weather cools. It packs in 18 grams of protein per serving, proving that you don't need to eat meat to get your fill of protein.

That being said, meat like chicken and beef, naturally contain more protein per serving compared to plant-based protein sources. Which is why there's a whopping 40 grams in Tuesday's One-Skillet Bourbon Chicken, 42 grams in Thursday's Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken and 20 grams in Friday's Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet. I'm especially excited for Thursday's dinner. Spinach and artichoke dip is a favorite appetizer in my house, and pairing it with pasta and chicken is a delicious way to enjoy those flavors. Enjoy!

Wednesday: Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli with a side of brown rice

Something to Sip On

bourbon honey goldrush

I more often turn to beer or wine when I'm wanting something to sip on. But every now and then, a cocktail just sounds so good—like this Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail. The bourbon gives this drink its bite, while the sweet honey and tangy lemon balance it out. I'm looking forward to enjoying this drink over the weekend.

Get the Recipe: Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

What's Inspiring Me This Week

