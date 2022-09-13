Lizzo Celebrates Emmy Win with Inspiring Speech: "This Is for the Big Girls"

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media.”

A new winner for Outstanding Competition Program was awarded an Emmy on Monday night, and the executive producer and host is someone that we know and love here at EatingWell.

Within only one season, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls dethroned RuPaul's Drag Race, which had won the category for four years straight. The Amazon Prime Video reality series featuring Lizzo documents the audition process to find new members of the "Big Grrrls"—Lizzo's coined name for her plus-size backup dancers. This was the singer-songwriter's first Emmy win.

Even approaching the stage to accept the award, the "About Damn Time" singer broke down in tears. But once she gave her speech, the source of the emotion became clear: this recognition held more importance than the trophy.

"The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me," Lizzo said on the Emmy stage after calling for all of the Big Grrrls to join her on stage. "The stories that they shared, they're not that unique. They just don't get told. Let's just tell more stories."

She went on to explain the importance of representation and her personal experience, not only as a plus-size woman, but as a plus-size Black woman in the entertainment industry.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You're going to see that person, but… it's going to have to be you.'"

After thanking the women that stood on stage with her, Lizzo ended her speech with an empowering line: "This is for the big girls."

Prior to this speech, the six-time-nominated show won two other Emmys, including Outstanding Picture Editing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program. It is unknown whether Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls will return for a second season, but Lizzo is now halfway to EGOT status: with three Grammy awards, this Emmy is a feather in her cap.