Smoothie King's Pumpkin High-Protein Coffee Smoothie Is Back—But Is It Healthy?

Smoothie King is ready to take the season by storm with their five pumpkin smoothies for fall. The smoothies all include organic pumpkin as an ingredient, but each one has its own nutritional value, from the Vegan Pumpkin Smoothie to the Slim-n-Trim Pumpkin Low-Calorie Smoothie.

When it comes to fall drinks, pumpkin coffees are some of the first things that come to mind, so Smoothie King's Pumpkin Coffee High Protein smoothie piqued our interest. While having "smoothie" in its name might make it sound healthy, a little more digging is required to determine if it's a healthy option to help you get your fall fix.

The Pumpkin Coffee High-Protein Smoothie: Is It Healthy?

The Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie is made with organic pumpkin, cold brew coffee, dates, almonds, nonfat milk, whey protein, protein blend and a seasonal spice blend. It's noted as a "fitness-focused" option well-suited for active mornings.

One 20-ounce serving (small size) of a Pumpkin Coffee High Protein smoothie has:

400 calories

12 grams total fat

2 grams saturated fat

360 milligrams sodium

45 grams carbohydrates

32 grams sugar

0 grams added sugar

31 grams protein

84 milligrams caffeine

While the smoothie is low in saturated fat and has no added sugar (thanks to natural sweeteners like dates), it's a bit high in calories and sodium, according to our recommended nutrition parameters. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adults should limit their sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams a day. This means that the smoothie would contain about 15% of your daily recommended sodium intake.

That said, this smoothie is packed with 31 grams of protein to make it more like a filling breakfast than a snack or standard morning beverage. Thanks to its high protein content, this drink can help you enjoy the benefits of the macronutrient like promoting muscle growth, healthy digestion and healthy aging.

The 84 milligrams of caffeine in the smoothie may seem like a lot, but an average cold-brewed coffee contains 283 milligrams of caffeine. And coffee also potentially provides major health benefits like helping reduce inflammation, increase concentration and reduce risk of depression.

The Bottom Line