6 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products to Add to Your Cart This Fall

Savory or sweet, we can't get enough of pumpkin recipes as soon as the calendar turns to September. Whether the weather has tiptoed into sweater-weather territory near you yet or not, it's tough to deny the appeal of nutrition-packed pumpkin—especially when it comes paired with cozy baking spices.

But what's a squash-lover to do when we're in the mood for those comforting fall flavors, but don't want to fully DIY? Take some help from the pros. It's tough to beat the selection of options at Trader Joe's when it comes to seasonally appropriate items (see also: festive holiday drinks, springy citrus products), so we took a tour through the aisles ourselves and compared notes with TJ's most passionate fans on Instagram to round up six items we're most excited about.

6 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products to Add to Your Cart Next Trip

While it's rarely easy to say goodbye to summer, these comforting items sure make the transition a little bit sweeter.

1. Pumpkin Greek Nonfat Yogurt

With pumpkin puree as the second ingredient (after the milk, which acts as the base for the yogurt that contains gut-health-supporting live active cultures), there's no wrong time to add this healthy-ish option to your menu. Trader Joe's crew members suggest diving into a 12-grams-of-protein-strong carton on mornings when you're craving pumpkin pie, or using this as part of a parfait with granola and pumpkin butter. (BTW, our Crustless Pumpkin Pie is also totally appropriate to eat as a special breakfast too, if you ask us!)

2. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread

In other breakfast news, this popular spread makes a picture-perfect partner for your morning toast, bagel or English muffin. Again, pumpkin is the second ingredient (after cream and before milk, brown sugar and cinnamon), resulting in a far-more-flavorful-than-plain cream cheese. "I'm not about this early fall life, BUT I can get down with some pumpkin cream cheese ASAP, 🤤" one fan admits after spotting the product's return to shelves on @TraderJoesList's Instagram.

3. Harvest Herbal Tea Blend

For a seasonal self-care option, sip this cozy chamomile tea that's infused with cinnamon, ginger, hibiscus, roasted chicory, orange peel and apple notes. It doesn't contain any actual pumpkin, but the warm spices sure have us thinking of the favorite fall veg. Another reason to grab a box and brew a bag: Research has found that drinking chamomile tea may help keep blood sugar more stable throughout the day, promote better sleep and boost mood.

4. This Pumpkin Walks into a Bar

Like Trader Joe's answer to a Nutri-Grain bar, This _____ Walks into a Bar is a full collection of fruit-flavored snack bars that rotate, based on the season, from strawberry to blueberry to apple to cranberry and this harvest-flavored pick. One fan is particularly pumped for its return after seeing the news on social media: "I need to stock up and hoard forever 😍😍😍," she says. At just 33 cents per bar, it's tough to beat the value.

5. Organic Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark

Granola gets the dessert treatment in this crunchy gluten-free bark. In addition to the pumpkin puree in the base, the pumpkin seeds on top usher in a whole host of health benefits on their own, including being packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fats and magnesium. Dark chocolate, almonds, oats, quinoa, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg add to the antioxidant party.

6. Pecan Pumpkin Oatmeal