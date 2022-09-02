These 5 Brand-New Food Shows Are Coming to Netflix This Fall

The cooling weather calls for snuggling up on the couch and bingeing a show. Luckily, Netflix will be feeding us a bunch of new content this fall. While favorites like Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show will be returning for new seasons, we especially can't wait for the brand-new series that are set to premiere.

From competition shows centered around snacks and cocktails to a spin-off of Chef's Table, here are five new series coming this season that we will be marking our calendars for.

Cook at All Costs

We love a casual cooking competition show, and Cook at All Costs may prove to be binge-worthy. Hosted by chef and TV personality Jordan Andino, three home cooks will face off each episode by bidding on ingredients to enhance their dishes, drawing from a shared pot of $25,000. Will contestants place their bets on fancier ingredients, or will cheaper ingredients get the job done? Find out when the series premieres on December 16.

Drink Masters

Drink Masters offers something different: a cocktail-focused competition. In this series, 12 mixologists will compete for the title of Ultimate Drink Master. From the producers of Blown Away—the Canadian glass-blowing competition—the first season consists of 10 episodes and will air on October 28. With comedian Tone Bell as the host, we're anticipating laughs alongside beautiful cocktail-making.

Easy-Bake Battle

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski will host this new cooking competition show with a nostalgic name. Easy-Bake Battle will have competitors whipping up quick-and-easy staples, all while utilizing a favorite childhood toy: Hasbro's Easy-Bake Oven. Set to premiere on October 12 with eight episodes, we're excited to see the true power that the little oven holds.

Snack vs. Chef

A show all about snacks, finally! Twelve chefs are set to face off in a snack showdown, re-creating classic snacks in a knockout-style competition where the last chef standing will win the $50,000 prize. Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter (you may know her from HBO's Hacks) and Hari Kondabolu, Snack vs. Chef will be on your screen November 30, just in time for the holidays.

Chef's Table: Pizza