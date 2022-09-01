ThePrep: Healthy Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less

These healthy and flavorful recipes use five ingredients or less to make your weeknights easy.

Cooking has always been a way I wind down from busy schedules and long to-do lists. And while I do love spending time making more complex dishes like ravioli from scratch, on most weeknights, I don't have that kind of time. This week I'm turning to recipes that use only five ingredients or less (without including basic pantry items like salt, pepper and olive oil) to deliver great flavor and nutrition, in 30 minutes or less.

Your Meal Plan

3-Ingredient Mediterranean Farro Bowl Credit: Carolyn Hodges

We kick off this week of five-or-less-ingredient recipes with a cozy Chicken & White Bean Soup. This recipe uses fresh herbs like sage to add great flavor to simpler ingredients like chicken (I'll be using rotisserie chicken in this recipe) and white beans. A bonus is that it makes enough for leftovers the next day, so I plan to have it for lunch on Monday. Tuesday's dinner uses even fewer ingredients yet still results in an impressive meal. The key to the 3-Ingredient Farro Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken is that it uses rotisserie chicken to reduce the cooking time and cleanup. Paired with a simple salad kit and a package of precooked farro (which otherwise would take 20 to 30 minutes to simmer on the stove), this easy dinner is ready in just 10 minutes.

Another recipe I'm excited to make this week is Friday's Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza. What's better than pizza Fridays? This recipe perfectly combines slightly roasted tomatoes with melted mozzarella. Drizzling balsamic glaze on top gives it a sweet and slightly acidic taste. Since we are having some friends over, I'll plan on making two pizzas so there is plenty for everyone.

Wednesday: Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms with a side of cauliflower rice

Something to Sip On

Limy Tajín Chelada

To go with my pizza on Friday night, I'll prepare this beer cocktail that brings back lovely memories of Mexico. Also known as a michelada, this drink mixes lime juice and chile seasoning to deliver a refreshing and tangy flavor. I added enough ingredients to the shopping list for four servings, so you can enjoy this tasty sipper with others.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Ree Drummond Credit: Getty Images

I'm excited that Monday is Labor Day! I've been longing for a long weekend to do some tidying up in my apartment, mainly my kitchen and, even more specifically, my pantry. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves, put some music on and get organized, with these tips and tricks from the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond.

