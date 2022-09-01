Le Creuset Just Launched a New Neutral Color That Will Look Great in Any Kitchen

Whether you're a cast-iron collector or just itching for an excuse to finally buy yourself a fancy Dutch oven, the announcement of a new Le Creuset colorway is always good news. The French brand, famous for its enameled cast-iron pots and pans that are available in a veritable rainbow of colors, is always adding new color schemes and even bringing back old favorites, and this month, the company is doing a little bit of both.

For folks who are ready for a fall facelift in the kitchen, Le Creuset's new Nutmeg colorway will be hard to resist. The newcomer is a light, warm gray shade that ranges from dark taupe to a lighter linen color in the brand's classic ombre gradient. As summer fades to fall, this color evokes the color of crunchy fallen leaves and frosted window panes, making it a perfect choice for those looking for a true neutral in the kitchen.

Many of Le Creuset's most iconic silhouettes are available in the new color, including a range of Dutch oven sizes and the 3.5-quart signature braiser (buy it: $368, lecreuset.com). There are plenty of reasons why our test kitchen calls Le Creuset's Dutch oven the best heirloom-quality Dutch oven around. The brand promises a lifetime warranty on its enameled cast iron, and with a stable lid, long-lasting enamel coating and glamorous coloring, it's not the kind of purchase you'll regret. Both the Dutch oven and the braiser are perfect for slow-cooking cuts of meat, building rich casseroles and even baking big loaves of bread.

And even if you don't need any cast iron, you can still peruse this color for possibilities. Le Creuset's steel tea kettle (buy it: $67, lecreuset.com) and stoneware baking dishes, like this set of square dishes (buy it: $58, lecreuset.com) are both available in the new tone. And if you're already shopping for host gifts and holiday presents for the winter, a cost-effective but adorable option is available in this utensil crock (buy it: $35, lecreuset.com) that would make a fun thank-you present for hosts this holiday season.

Other Nutmeg pieces are available exclusively from Sur La Table, including the store's Multifunction Pan, a two-pan combo that includes a saucepan and a little skillet (buy it: $232, surlatable.com)—the skillet works both on its own and as a lid for the saucepan.

And fans of older colors, fear not! Le Creuset is also expanding its selection in the Sea Salt colorway, a light gray-blue tone that would be perfect in a seaside home or in a white kitchen. Folks who can't wait for Halloween season will love the color's expansion over to Le Creuset's pumpkin cocotte, a slightly larger version of the Staub staple that even comes in at a slightly lower price (buy it: $368, lecreuset.com).