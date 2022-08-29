Inflation Has Parents Concerned About Providing Healthy Breakfast Foods—Here Are Solutions to Help

Many parents are struggling this back-to-school season with preparing and providing healthy breakfast options for their kids, according to a new survey commissioned by General Mills Big G Cereals.

Released in August 2022, the survey found that the majority of parents don't believe that their children are getting enough nutrients in their diet and that, due to pricy grocery bills and inflation, their ability to provide healthy breakfast foods to their children is limited.

If you are having difficulty getting healthy morning meals on the table, know that you're not alone. And a little know-how can help your dollar go further when it comes to preparing healthy meals that fit your family's needs. Read on to learn more about the survey's findings as well as budget-friendly tips that can help you and your family find a healthy morning routine.

What The Survey Found

Conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of General Mills, the online survey polled 2,285 parents: 1,000 parents with children ages 12 and under from August 1 through August 8, and 1,285 parents with children 18 and under from July 28 through August 4.

"With families across the country feeling the impact of inflation, the need for easy breakfast options that provide good nutrition at an accessible price is critical," the survey release stated.

The survey results showed that 75% of parents are worried that their children aren't getting the right nutrients that they need in their diet, and a big reason is the cost of food. Specifically, 65% of parents are concerned about not being able to provide their children with a healthy breakfast before school each morning due to inflation and rising grocery costs.

More than half (52%) of parents surveyed said that they believe only parents who have higher incomes can afford to provide nutritious breakfast options for their kids. However, it doesn't have to be this way; there are many nutritious breakfast foods and tips that can bring down your grocery bill without sacrificing nutrition.

5 Budget-Friendly Tips for Healthy Breakfasts for the Whole Family

There are several ways to help your kids enjoy a healthy breakfast while staying within your budget. These five solutions can add up to big savings when it comes to grocery shopping and preparing meals.

Practice meal prepping: Meal prepping is one of the most efficient ways to make sure your kids are set to eat healthy throughout the week. Whether it's delicious overnight oats or muffin-tin omelets, there are so many tasty and inexpensive meal-prepping breakfast ideas that are healthy and fun. Plus, it can help you cut down on time spent in the kitchen. Buy generic: You may think that name-brand products are better-tasting or more nutritious than their generic counterparts, but that's not always the case. In fact, our food editors prefer buying generic for some of your favorite healthy breakfast foods like yogurt, cereal and frozen fruits and veggies. Buy seasonal produce: Not only are seasonal fruits and vegetables more fresh and enjoyable during their peak season, but they also tend to be more affordable at the grocery store. Check out what's in store for the season and find inspiration for yummy smoothies and easy smoothie bowls. Shopping the sales in the produce section can help you stock up on healthy whole foods for less. Make a plan before heading to the store: One way to save money and reduce food waste is to only buy what you need and will actually use before it goes bad. Making an organized grocery list that maps out your family's week of meals will help set you up for success. Choose canned or frozen: You don't need to pay the premium for fresh produce to enjoy the health benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables. Keep frozen and canned fruits and veg on hand to help you make nutrient-packed meals without worrying about your groceries spoiling quickly. Just be mindful of added sugar and sodium, and try to choose products that are made from whole foods, rather than concentrates.

The Bottom Line