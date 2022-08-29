You Can Now Shop Lizzo's Personalized Grocery List on Instacart—See What Made the Cut

From her flute skills and lyric-writing prowess to her fashion sense and "body icon" mindset, there's a lot I admire and adore about Lizzo. On the days I'm feeling less-than-"Good as Hell"about myself, I often think, "WWLD?" And by that I mean, "What would Lizzo do?" of course.

Now, I can not only channel the fierce celeb's confidence, but I can also shop like her, too. To help debut Instacart's new in-app shopping experience called "Carts"—in which you can browse and shop collections curated by celebrities, retailers and influencers—the grocery brand teamed up with Lizzo for "The World Is Your Cart" campaign.

Lizzo said in a statement: "I hope that my Cart inspires people to get all the stuff they love or maybe even try something different!"

While there's no "Juice" inside Lizzo's Cart, the verified, official list of grocery goodies does feature an eclectic mix of self-care items, produce staples, hydration-boosters and desserts for good measure. Whether you order from one of Instacart's 75,000 supermarket partners or shop elsewhere, here's a peek at what earned a coveted spot on Lizzo's MVP list.

Produce:

Lemons

Limes

Bananas

Fresh cherries (we bet the singer would adore our Tart Cherry Nice Cream; that's where our order of cherries is headed!)

Vegan:

Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia Frozen Dessert

Impossible Foods Ground Burger Made from Plants (psst … a dietitian answers: "Is the Impossible Burger Healthy?")

Snacks:

Takis Fuego Hot Chili Pepper & Lime Tortilla Chips

Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches (or try Padma Lakshmi's Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast for less added sugar and similar flavors)

Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Skittles Original

Drinks:

Perrier Sparkling Water

Essentia Purified Water

Coca-Cola

Home:

Mixed flowers

Mrs. Meyer's Lemon Verbena Clean Day Soap

Swiffer Dusters Dusting Kit

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Ja-Ru Light-Up Spike Ball