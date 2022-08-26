ThePrep: Quick-to-Make Dinners to Bring on Fall

The cooler weather has me craving all things fall and this week's meal plan delivers, with creamy soups, cozy pastas and apple cinnamon-spiced goodies.

This past week had me dreaming of fall, as I noticed the leaves on the trees starting to turn beautiful autumn-y colors. Don't get me wrong—I'm still savoring the warm days we have left of summer, but I'm also starting to crave fall-like staples like pumpkin spice, creamy pasta and hearty soups. This week I'm turning to cozy recipes that are full of that fall flavor I'm craving right now and are ready in well under 35 minutes.

Your Meal Plan

Lemon-Garlic Baked Cod Credit: Greg Dupree

Sunday is my favorite day of the week. I love exercising, going out for lunch with my husband and organizing my week ahead. So when it comes to dinner, I like to keep things simple. This Sunday's Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken perfectly combines coziness and efficiency. Using rotisserie chicken helps to keep this soup to just 30 minutes and it makes enough for leftovers during the work week. It's also a great way to get some additional veggies and fiber.

Tuesday's 20-minute One-Pot Spinach, Chicken Sausage & Feta Pasta is another fast and flavorful dinner in this week's lineup. I always add a package of feta cheese to my grocery cart to add savory flavor to pastas, soups and casseroles.

Another recipe I'm looking forward to is Wednesday's Lemon-Garlic Baked Cod. This buttery, lemony recipe will instantly make your kitchen smell amazing. I'll plan on serving the cod over a bed of quick-cooking whole-wheat couscous and with Balsamic Oven-Roasted Carrots for a balanced fall dinner.

Friday: One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp with a side of cooked brown rice

Something Sweet

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

To continue with the fall vibes, I'll be making a batch of these Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies. This recipe makes two dozen cookies and any that I don't end up eating this week can be stored in the freezer for up to three months—or shared with friends and neighbors! They make for a perfectly portioned dessert or sweet snack on-the-go.

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Seasonal Finds Coming to Aldi This Fall Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

As kids return to school and temperatures drop across the country, grocery stores like Aldi are starting to stock their shelves with seasonal favorites. I love apple cinnamon-flavored items, which is why I was so excited to see apple-cinnamon coconut clusters on the list. They have so many fun and tasty new food products to choose from.

Find out More: 12 Seasonal Finds Coming to Aldi This Fall