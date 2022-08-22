5 Easy Snack Ideas You Can Pack in a Mason Jar
A healthy, portable snack is never far away when you pack it in a mason jar. These handy reusable containers are the perfect vessel for meal-prepping snacks for the week or just to pack up a snack to go in a jiff. To help you find inspiration, we've come up with five delicious snack ideas loaded with satisfying ingredients to keep you full. To assemble your jars, we recommend using a 16-ounce jar with a wide mouth for easy filling. You can also use a small container that fits in the top, like a mason-jar divider cup, salad dressing container or tiny glass jar, to keep wet or delicate ingredients separated. Here are five mason-jar snack ideas to try.
5 Mason-Jar Snacks
Mozzarella + Tomato + Crackers
Place 1 tablespoon balsamic dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce jar. Add 1/2 ounce baby fresh mozzarella balls (bocconcini), 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil and 8 cherry tomatoes to the jar. Place 5 whole-grain crackers in a small container and place on top of the tomatoes.
210 calories, 12 g total fat, 3 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, 7 g protein, 4 g fiber, 352 mg sodium
Bell Pepper + Pepper Jack + Guacamole
Cut a small red bell pepper into strips and place in a 16-ounce jar. Add 1/2 ounce cubed pepper Jack cheese (2 tablespoons) and one 2-ounce guacamole cup.
168 calories, 13 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 13 mg cholesterol, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, 5 g protein, 5 g fiber, 183 mg sodium
Greek Yogurt + Pretzels + Peaches + Jicama
Combine 1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt with 1 teaspoon lime juice and 1 teaspoon honey in the bottom of a 16-ounce jar. Layer 1/2 cup sliced jicama and 1 sliced small peach on top. Place 1/4 cup mini pretzel twists in a small container and place on top of the peach slices.
188 calories, 2 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 38 g carbohydrates, 20 g total sugar, 6 g added sugar, 8 g protein, 5 g fiber, 270 mg sodium
Cottage Cheese + Cucumber + Chickpeas
Place 1/2 cup low-fat, low-sodium cottage cheese in a 16-ounce jar. Layer 1/2 cup chopped cucumber on top. Place 1/4 cup crispy chickpeas in a separate container and place on top of the cucumbers.
218 calories, 5 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 23 g carbohydrates, 5 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, 20 g protein, 5 g fiber, 226 mg sodium
Grapes + Jerky + Celery + Peanut Butter
Place 1 turkey jerky stick (1½ ounces), 1 cup grapes and 1/2 cup sliced celery in a 16-ounce jar. Place 2 teaspoons creamy peanut butter in a small container and place it on top of the jar contents.
223 calories, 6 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 32 g carbohydrates, 26 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, 11 g protein, 3 g fiber, 357 mg sodium