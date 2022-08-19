ThePrep: Cozy Cast-Iron Dinners for Late Summer

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

I'm still enjoying sunny summerlike days where I live in Seattle, but as soon as the sun sets, it gets chilly and feels more like fall. I'm not quite at the point where I want hearty stews nonstop, but I'm also not craving the lighter dishes I did during the peak of summer. So it got me wondering—what's the perfect combination of these two seasons? The answer: cozy yet fresh dishes made in cast-iron skillets!

Your Meal Plan

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Sundays are when I prioritize rest as much as possible, so the Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan is a regular recipe I turn to. Apart from boiling the pasta, it comes together in a single cast-iron pan, which makes for streamlined cooking and easy cleanup. It's full of flavor, with garlic, lemon and Parmesan being standout ingredients, plus plenty of fresh spinach (10 cups!) for a veggie kick.

The week just keeps getting better with other cast-iron recipes like Monday's comforting Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach. This recipe calls for fresh thyme but it's delicious with any fresh herb, so if you have some to use up, experiment with adding others in. Friday's Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole features the classic summer combination of tomatoes, basil and mozzarella with the coziness I'm craving on those cooler nights. Paired with simple sautéed zucchini and mushrooms, it makes for a delicious way to end the week.

Tuesday: Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach and a side of toasted sourdough bread

Wednesday: Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole and a side of a mixed greens tossed with Citrus Vinaigrette

Something to Sip On

pumpkin spice hot toddy

It's never too early for fall cocktails! And this easy Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy is what I'll be making this week. It's just the thing to warm me up on those chilly evenings, and it comes together in a quick five minutes for a no-fuss drink.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy

What's Inspiring Me This Week

The Bear Credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX

I recently started watching The Bear, the FX series about a successful chef, Carmy, who leaves his Michelin-starred restaurant to go back home to run his family's sandwich shop. Each episode leaves me both hungry and feeling inspired to try something new in the kitchen. If you're also a fan of the show, or are just looking for delicious new recipes, this article lists every dish made in the series—plus healthy EatingWell recipes to replicate them at home. I'll be slotting these recipes into my meal plans for the next few weeks and hope I can make Carmy proud!

Try a Recipe Yourself: Every Dish They Make on The Bear—Plus Recipes to Create the Magic at Home