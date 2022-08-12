ThePrep: Easy Summer Dinners from the Grill

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

It's hard to believe that I've had the pleasure of writing this weekly column and connecting with you all for three years now. And what an interesting few years it has been! But the time has come for me to pass the reins on. I'm so excited to introduce you to our new senior nutrition editor, Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia, who will be taking over from here. (Don't worry though, I'm not leaving EatingWell.) Thanks for reading—and cooking—along with me. You're in great hands! Sincerely, Victoria

Hi everyone! I'm very excited to connect and share my love of all things healthy eating with you all. I'm kicking off this first week of dinners by firing up the grill. These easy recipes are full of delicious summer flavor to help you savor the last of the season.

Your Meal Plan

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Fall is upon us—I'm already seeing pumpkin- and apple-spiked recipes all over my social media feed, and fall-scented candles fill the shelves at the store. But I don't want summer to end just yet. I grew up in Mexico, where carne asadas, or barbecues, are a summer staple. This week's grilled dinners will help me tap into that tradition all week long, starting with Sunday's Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites. This easy dinner is made entirely on the grill, which means clean up will be easy. And the lemony, herby sauce that tops it all off is one you'll want to put on everything. I plan on pairing this dinner with a refreshing beer to close out my weekend.

Another grilling dinner I'm excited to make this week is Thursday's Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta, which has a fresh twist of mint I love. I always have this one handy because it's so easy to make and goes great with grilled chicken as well. My husband loves rigatoni pasta, and since I already have it in my pantry, I think I'll be using it instead. Also, I'll be making some Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki on Friday when I invite a couple of friends over to start my weekend. Hope you all enjoy!

Wednesday: Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken, serve with toasted whole wheat baguette

Something Sweet

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

I always like having something refreshing on hand to enjoy on hot days, and this week I'm making a batch of Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark. The Greek yogurt makes for a creamy, tangy base and the strawberries and chocolate chips (my favorite!) add some sweetness. It's not only pretty and delicious, but healthy as well. And the nice part about this recipe is that you can add whatever toppings you're in the mood for.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

What's Inspiring Me This Week

illustration of someone relaxing Credit: Getty Images

Being healthy is more than what we eat and how we move our bodies—our emotional and mental health also play key roles. Whether it's taking a walk or chatting with a close friend, the important thing is to find what works for you. For me, it's thinking about the things I'm grateful for as I sip my morning cup of coffee. If you don't know where to start, it turns out that doing "nothing" is actually a great first step, according to new research.