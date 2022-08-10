Brain Health Meal Plan for Diabetes

Boost your brain health while promoting healthy blood sugars with this nutritious and delicious 7-day meal plan for diabetes.

Read More: 9 Things Experts Do Every Day for Better Brain Health

Strategies for a Sharp Brain and Healthy Blood Sugars:

Foods to Focus on for Diabetes & Brain Health:

Fruits and vegetables, especially leafy greens, berries, beets and high-fiber produce, like pears and apples

Beans and lentils

Whole grains (bulgur, quinoa, freekeh, whole wheat, brown rice and more)

Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna and sardines

Nuts and natural nut butters made with just nuts and salt

Seeds (chia, pumpkin, flax)

Olives and olive oil

Avocado

Eggs

Lamb

Poultry

Unsweetened dairy products (plain yogurt and kefir)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Make Berry Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 3 and 4.

Day 1

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Breakfast (403 calories, 25g carbohydrate)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

¾ cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (228 calories, 19g carbohydrate)

¼ cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds

1 medium peach

Lunch (338 calories, 43g carbohydrate)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

1 plum

1 hard-boiled egg

P.M. Snack (142 calories, 19g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

½ cup raspberries

Dinner (405 calories, 26g carbohydrate)

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 91g protein, 78g fat, 131g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,647mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 kiwi and omit kefir at P.M. snack

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 30 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack, plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

Lamb Gyros Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

Breakfast (388 calories, 20g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blackberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (142 calories, 19g carbohydrate)

1/2 cup edamame, in pods

1 kiwi

Lunch (469 calories, 40g carbohydrate)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (74 calories, 18g carbohydrate)

½ cup raspberries

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (441 calories, 30g carbohydrate)

1 serving Lamb Gyros

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 92g protein, 75g fat, 127g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,387mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at breakfast and omit edamame at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at breakfast, increase to 1 cup edamame in pods at A.M. snack, and add 1/4 cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds to P.M. snack.

Day 3

Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

Breakfast (343 calories, 39g carbohydrate)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (140 calories, 20g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 plum

Lunch (469 calories, 40g carbohydrate)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (116 calories, 4g carbohydrate)

15 unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (432 calories, 41g carbohydrate)

1 serving Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 70g protein, 77g fat, 144g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,257mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at A.M. snack and apple at lunch, and change P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at lunch, and add 1 serving Pineapple & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 4

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets

Breakfast (343 calories, 39g carbohydrate)

1 serving Berry Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (169 calories, 4g carbohydrate)

¼ cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds

Lunch (469 calories, 40g carbohydrate)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 15g carbohydrate)

1 medium orange

Dinner (432 calories, 44g carbohydrate)

1 serving Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets

¾ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,475 calories, 85g protein, 68g fat, 143g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,350mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 kiwi and omit quinoa at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup low-fat plain kefir to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at lunch, and add 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 5

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

Breakfast (388 calories, 20g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blackberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (92 calories, 3g carbohydrate)

12 unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (469 calories, 40g carbohydrate)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (48 calories, 11g carbohydrate)

3/4 cup raspberries

Dinner (510 calories, 29g carbohydrate)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls to have for lunch on Days 6 and 7.

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 84g protein, 92g fat, 102g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,545mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1 plum, and change P.M. snack to 3/4 cup sliced cucumber.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 30 almonds and add 1 large pear at A.M. snack, plus add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at lunch.

Day 6

Vegan Walnut Tacos with Avocado Cream Credit: Joy Howard

Breakfast (388 calories, 20g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blackberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories, 35g carbohydrate)

1 large pear

Lunch (327 calories, 15g carbohydrate)

1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

P.M. Snack (100 calories, 9g carbohydrate)

½ cup edamame, in pods

Dinner (553 calories, 42g carbohydrate)

1 serving Vegan Walnut Tacos with Avocado Cream

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 72g protein, 89g fat, 121g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,204mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at breakfast and change A.M. snack to 1 kiwi.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 20 unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 1 cup edamame in pods at P.M. snack, plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 7

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables

Breakfast (403 calories, 25g carbohydrate)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

¾ cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (208 calories, 19g carbohydrate)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅔ cup raspberries

Lunch (357 calories, 22g carbohydrate)

1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

1 plum

P.M. Snack (42 calories, 10g carbohydrate)

1 kiwi

Dinner (514 calories, 38g carbohydrate)

Daily Totals: 1,524 calories, 77g protein, 89g fat, 113g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,929mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/3 cup raspberries, and omit the salad at dinner.