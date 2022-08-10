Trader Joe's Just Released Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites—but Are They Healthy?

Whether it's tasty vegetable sides in the freezer aisle that help make getting a healthy dinner on the table a cinch or unique, craveable snacks for our office desk stash, Trader Joe's always has our backs when it comes to keeping us and our families nourished on any budget. The beloved grocer's latest product launch has arrived just in time for the return of the dreaded carpool line and is sure to become an instant hit: egg bites.

Similar to the wildly popular Sous Vide Egg Bites from Starbucks, these portable, protein-packed bakes are microwaveable and come in two appealing flavors: Cheese, Spinach & Kale and Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon. Plus, they only cost $2.99, versus $4.95 at your local Starbucks—likely saving you from ordering coffee out instead of making it at home, too. But how do these new egg bites stack up nutritionally? Let's take a closer look.

Trader Joe's Egg Bites Nutrition

Here are the nutrition facts for a single-serve package of two Cheese, Spinach & Kale Egg Bites:

150 calories

8 grams total fat

5 grams saturated fat

520 milligrams sodium

7 grams carbohydrate

0 grams fiber

<1 gram sugar

12 grams protein

Here are the nutrition facts for a single-serve package of two Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites:

240 calories

16 grams total fat

8 grams saturated fat

690 milligrams sodium

6 grams carbohydrate

0 grams fiber

<1 gram sugar

16 grams protein

Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin B12 and choline, two essential micronutrients that can be difficult to get enough of—especially for vegetarians. Additionally, a serving of these egg bites offers 6% to 10% of your daily calcium needs. The ingredients list is pretty simple, featuring eggs or egg whites, cottage and feta cheeses, butter, cornstarch, salt, garlic and onion powders, xanthan gum, citric acid and white pepper, plus either kale and spinach or Cheddar cheese and uncured bacon.

Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia, EatingWell's senior nutrition editor, says she wouldn't recommend these as a daily go-to for breakfast or snacking, as she notes these products are a bit high in sodium and saturated fat. However, Haddad-Garcia says that these can be a good option to have on hand for extra-busy mornings or when you know you'll be traveling or dashing from one appointment or meeting to the next. She recommends consumers opt for the Cheese, Spinach & Kale variety if they have heart-health concerns.