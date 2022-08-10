Trader Joe's Just Released Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites—but Are They Healthy?
Whether it's tasty vegetable sides in the freezer aisle that help make getting a healthy dinner on the table a cinch or unique, craveable snacks for our office desk stash, Trader Joe's always has our backs when it comes to keeping us and our families nourished on any budget. The beloved grocer's latest product launch has arrived just in time for the return of the dreaded carpool line and is sure to become an instant hit: egg bites.
Similar to the wildly popular Sous Vide Egg Bites from Starbucks, these portable, protein-packed bakes are microwaveable and come in two appealing flavors: Cheese, Spinach & Kale and Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon. Plus, they only cost $2.99, versus $4.95 at your local Starbucks—likely saving you from ordering coffee out instead of making it at home, too. But how do these new egg bites stack up nutritionally? Let's take a closer look.
Trader Joe's Egg Bites Nutrition
Here are the nutrition facts for a single-serve package of two Cheese, Spinach & Kale Egg Bites:
- 150 calories
- 8 grams total fat
- 5 grams saturated fat
- 520 milligrams sodium
- 7 grams carbohydrate
- 0 grams fiber
- <1 gram sugar
- 12 grams protein
Here are the nutrition facts for a single-serve package of two Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites:
- 240 calories
- 16 grams total fat
- 8 grams saturated fat
- 690 milligrams sodium
- 6 grams carbohydrate
- 0 grams fiber
- <1 gram sugar
- 16 grams protein
Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin B12 and choline, two essential micronutrients that can be difficult to get enough of—especially for vegetarians. Additionally, a serving of these egg bites offers 6% to 10% of your daily calcium needs. The ingredients list is pretty simple, featuring eggs or egg whites, cottage and feta cheeses, butter, cornstarch, salt, garlic and onion powders, xanthan gum, citric acid and white pepper, plus either kale and spinach or Cheddar cheese and uncured bacon.
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia, EatingWell's senior nutrition editor, says she wouldn't recommend these as a daily go-to for breakfast or snacking, as she notes these products are a bit high in sodium and saturated fat. However, Haddad-Garcia says that these can be a good option to have on hand for extra-busy mornings or when you know you'll be traveling or dashing from one appointment or meeting to the next. She recommends consumers opt for the Cheese, Spinach & Kale variety if they have heart-health concerns.
However, we wouldn't recommend just eating these egg bites on their own for breakfast, as 150 to 240 calories won't power you very far through the morning. If you're on the go, Haddad-Garcia advises pairing these with a green juice or portable fruit, like an orange or apple, to help bolster your morning. You could also use these egg bites to make a delicious breakfast sandwich with avocado and other tasty toppings on a whole-wheat English muffin or bagel thin when time allows. Yum!