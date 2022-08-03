Wegmans Just Launched These 5 New Items for August

Wegmans is known for their vast array of grocery items, and these new products will make you want to add to your list next time you shop there. At the start of the month, Wegmans announced 5 new food and drink items they will be adding to their shelves in August. From a variety of high-protein granolas to salads kits and ready-to-drink coffees, we rounded up the new grabs so you'll know what to look for on your next visit.

1. High Protein Granola

Three flavors of higher-protein granola have been added to Wegmans shelves to help you top off your next breakfast or dessert. Per serving, the Vanilla Almond Granola has 13 grams of protein, Cinnamon Walnut has 15 grams and Coconut Chocolate has 16 grams. Adding protein to your breakfast can help you feel full throughout the day and meet your protein intake needs so you can experience the benefits of the nutrient, including supporting muscle growth and healthy immune function. Each flavor sells for $3.99 for a 12-oz. bag.

It's important to note that the granola ranges from 9 to 10 grams of added sugar per serving depending on the flavor, but that's lower than comparable brands and flavors, which can contain as much as 17 grams of added sugar per serving.

2. Organic Wholesum Kids Bars

From the Wegmans Organic line, these Wholesum Kids Snack Bars are a great family-friendly choice. Packed with whole grains, these bars offer a balance of carbs, protein and fiber alongside healthy fats to help snackers feel satisfied throughout the day, making them perfect for back-to-school season. You can buy a 6-ct. of Chocolate Chip or Iced Oatmeal snack bars for $3.79 each, or the 18-ct. variety pack featuring both flavors costs $9.99 a box. And don't worry–these tasty bars can be shared with the grownups, too.

3. Everything Bagel Chopped Salad Kit

We love everything bagel seasoning on avocado toast, pumpkin seeds and even crispy chickpeas, so the new Everything Bagel Chopped Salad Kit feels like a dream come true. Costing only $3.99 a bag, this salad kit combines a base of green leaf lettuce, shredded broccoli, red and savoy cabbage, carrot and green onion with toppings that give it its everything bagel-inspired flavor: mini bagel toasts for croutons, everything bagel seasoning and everything seasoned ranch dressing. And if you're really craving that everything bagel flavor, we've got you covered: try pairing it with our Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning.

4. Almond Butter-Filled Pretzel Bites

Knowing and loving peanut butter-filled pretzel bites, we can't wait to try the almond butter version of the popular snack. Alongside the granola and the salad kit, these Almond Butter-Filled Pretzel Bites sport the Wegmans' "Food You Feel Good About" yellow banner on its packaging, meaning it's free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Notably vegan and lactose-free, an 18-oz. container of this sweet and salty snack retails for $6.99.

5. Ready-to-Drink Vanilla Latte