The 21 Best Sale Items at Costco in August

Food & Drink

1. Asaro Organic Castelvetrano Green Olives

$2 off in warehouses only

My Costco warehouse sells three varieties of olives, and if you look in my fridge, it's likely that all three are in there. Snacking on olives is in my DNA (I'm half Lebanese; they were always around), and my daughter has inherited my love for them. In fact, her favorite breakfast is sautéed kale with feta and Kalamata olives tucked into corn tortillas (she came up with that recipe all by herself). Anyway, I digress—these buttery green olives are a must in my kitchen.

2. Seeds of Change Organic Brown & Red Rice with Chia & Kale

$2.80 off in warehouses only

Having packages of precooked rice on hand can be a busy person's best friend. They heat up in a flash and you can pair them with any number of main dishes.

3. Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

$3.30 off in warehouses and online

Next time you're hanging out with friends, ask everyone what their favorite brand of ranch dressing is. It's a topic that people have opinions about. And the EatingWell Test Kitchen has opinions about it, too—in fact Hidden Valley was one of our faves in our taste test. The dry seasoning mix is on sale too. I always have the latter in my pantry. I stir it into Greek yogurt to make dip for crudités, and simply follow the directions on the back to make salad dressing (which, in my opinion, is the best ranch dressing).

4. Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

$3.80 off in warehouses and online

Pancake mix is great to have on hand for last-minute requests. And this product is made with 100% whole grains, and each serving packs in at least 14 grams of protein. This helps give Kodiak Power Cakes more staying power than a typical flapjack, thanks to the higher counts of protein and fiber.

5. Victoria Marinara Sauce

$3.20 off in warehouses only

A jar of marinara is a staple in many people's pantries. These are a little higher in sodium than we recommend, but when we took a look at the category at large and conducted a taste test of 50 different marinara sauces, we found that the ones that were lower in sodium left a lot to be desired. But it's a convenient product to have on hand, and you'll likely consume a lot more sodium in a meal you'd eat out, so if having a jar of marinara on hand keeps you from eating out, we consider it a win. Both Victoria's White Linen and Organic varieties are on sale.

6. Made Good Organic Granola Minis

$3.60 off in warehouses only

All of Made Good's products are free from major allergens, so these are a safe choice to send to day care and school. They also contain a full serving of hidden vegetables. This 24-pack includes chocolate chip and mixed berry flavors, and each bag of bites contains just 4 to 6 grams of added sugar.

7. Hippeas Organic Vegan White Cheddar Chickpea Puffs

$2.50 off in warehouses only

Think of these as cheese puffs with added nutrition—each serving has 3 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein for a more satisfying snack.

8. Terra Classic Sea Salt Vegetable Chips

$3 off in warehouses only

After trying nearly 40 different kinds of veggie chips, this bag was one of our favorites. A combination of sweet potato, batata, taro and parsnip chips, each serving has 3 grams of fiber—regular potato chips typically have 1 gram.

9. Brew Dr. Organic Raw Kombucha

$4 off in warehouses only

This variety pack includes 3 flavors: Clear Mind (rosemary, mint, sage and green tea), Island Mango (passion fruit, ginger and green tea) and Super Berry (raspberry, blueberry, goji berry and oolong tea). I bought it on a whim a couple of summers ago and Island Mango quickly became one of my favorite kombuchas.

10. Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patties

$4 off in warehouses only

Barbecue season is still going strong. Whether you're trying to eat more plant-based meals yourself or you host a lot of parties and like to have a meatless option at your fingertips, a package of these plant-based burgers is the answer.

11. Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$3 off in warehouses and online

These potstickers are always in my freezer. They're my go-to I-don't-feel-like-making-dinner dinner. I'll often make them along with fried rice, or turn them into soup or a stir-fry. My daughter even requests them in her lunchbox (I keep them warm in a thermos).

12. The Laughing Cow Light Cheese Wedges

$3.50 off in warehouses only

There are so many ways to enjoy these creamy individually wrapped cheeses. Spread a wedge on a piece of rye toast and top with smoked salmon and red onion for breakfast, or pair one with cucumber slices and crackers for a quick and filling snack.

13. Hint Flavored Water

$3 off in warehouses and online

I try to avoid drinks in single-use plastic bottles, but there are certain occasions where they seem unavoidable. And since my daughter and her friends like these flavored still waters, I keep them on hand for camping trips and such. This variety pack includes watermelon, pineapple and blackberry flavors.

Kitchen Goods

14. ThermoFlask 16-oz. Water Bottles

$4 off in warehouses and online

I deep-cleaned my kitchen over the summer and realized that our water bottle collection features many that are banged up and scratched up, and some were missing caps (do you feel me?). Plus I came to the unfortunate realization that many of our water bottles aren't actually leakproof after my daughter kept coming home from summer camp with a soaking wet backpack. Needless to say, these are on my next shopping trip list! They come in a set of two: choose from blue and gray or turquoise and pink.

15. Pyrex 8-piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowl Set

$5 off in warehouses and online

This set of four bowls with matching lids can go in the fridge, microwave, freezer and dishwasher. They nest together for easy storage, which is always helpful. I found them on another site for $47.99, so these are a total steal at $12.99 online (plus shipping and handling).

16. Ziploc Bags

$3.50 off in warehouses and online

If you always have Ziploc bags on hand, here's a great reason to stock up. You'll save more than $12 compared to other retailers for the same product. The gallon freezer bags (152 count) are on sale—they're my favorite for storing everything from berries in the freezer to washed lettuce in the fridge. Or grab the 347-count storage variety pack for the same deal.

17. Scotch-Brite Sponges

$3.80 off in warehouses and online

Choose from non-scratch or heavy-duty sponges. The former are my favorite—it's even our sponge of choice in the EatingWell Test Kitchen.

18. Ninja Professional Blender

$20 off in warehouses and online

If you just want a regular blender, without any extra attachments, this is a great choice. This option packs a powerful 1,000-watt motor and the blender jar holds 72 ounces, which is particularly great for pureeing soups.

19. FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System

$25 off in warehouses and online

I've been wanting to get one of these, and here's my chance! We have a big garden, so I look forward to using it to preserve my end-of-season bounty. The starter kit includes a handheld sealer and bags as well.

Supplements

20. Fish Oil

If you take an omega-3 supplement and your supplies are low, you have a few options this month including Kirkland Signature Fish Oil ($2.50 off in warehouses and online) and Nature Made Fish Oil and Pure Alaska Omega Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil (both are $4 off in warehouses and online).

21. Kirkland Signature Vitamin D3

$2.50 off in warehouses and online