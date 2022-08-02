53 Beverage & Nutritional Products Recalled Due to Cronobacter Contamination Risk

The food-service product and ingredients company Lyons Magnus announced on Friday that it is issuing a recall of various nutritional and beverage products. This is due to the potential microbial contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a group of bacteria that can be found in dry goods, such as formulas, starches and teas, and sewer water.

"Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," the recall explains.

While infection from Cronobacter is rare, it can be especially harmful for vulnerable groups like infants, people over age 65 and those who are immunocompromised. Symptoms of infection can include fever, vomiting, urinary tract infection and blood infection (sepsis). In severe cases, it can be deadly to infants, so it's important to contact your doctor immediately if you think you or your infant were exposed.

The 53 products affected include popular brands like Aloha, Glucerna, Oatly and Premier Protein. While some were limited in scope, the recalled products were shipped and sold nationally. You can find a full list of recalled products along with their names, lot codes, Universal Product Codes and best-by dates in the issued recall here. To see if your product was affected, refer to the lot code and best-by date on the top of individual cartons or on the side of multi-carton cases.