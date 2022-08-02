Trader Joe's Just Launched These 6 New Items for August

There's nothing like walking into Trader Joe's with an empty cart and an open mind. It's hard to leave TJ's without a few old favorites and at least one new product to taste-test, and the store's new slate of August additions will make it even tougher.

In the August Fearless Flyer, plenty of products get a time to shine, including revamped and reintroduced classics, like gluten-free Joe-Joe's and Mac and Cheese Bites. Among the perennial favorites in this month's Flyer are six new products that run the gamut from sweet to spicy and nutty to herbaceous—so we rounded them up for your perusal. Read on for a rundown of the fun and tasty items coming to grocery shelves near you.

1. Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion

This month's Fearless Flyer is full of good news for fans of Trader Joe's take on chili crisp. First on the list is a new flavor: jalapeño-lime. This zesty take on the popular condiment joins the classic Crunchy Chili Onion and Crispy Habanero Peppers on the TJ's spicy oil lineup. The store has developed a spicy potato salad recipe that puts the chili oil to use, but you could also add some to scrambled eggs, a spicy marinade or a loaded taco. Pick up a 5.6-ounce jar of this summer-seasonal condiment for $4.29.

2. Egg Bites

On busy mornings—hello, back-to-school season!—sometimes you need a quick and easy breakfast. These egg bites are an at-home replacement for popular options at Starbucks or Panera Bread, so you can have breakfast on demand. There are two flavors—Cheese, Spinach & Kale and Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon—both of which cost $2.99 for each two-bite serving. We'd recommend the spinach-kale over the bacon, especially for folks aiming for a heart-healthy routine. The veggie-packed option has 5 grams of saturated fat and 520 milligrams of sodium to the Cheddar-bacon's 8 grams of saturated fat and 690 milligrams of sodium. Since this breakfast is a little high in saturated fat and sodium, you probably won't want to have it every day, but it's a nice backup plan to have in place.

3. Dill-icious Chopped Salad Kit

The dill pickle-flavored bounty at Trader Joe's just keeps on growing. This salad kit combines a base of cauliflower, radishes, cabbage, green-leaf lettuce and kale with toppings like dill pickle potato chip pieces, dill pickle seasoning and a dill-cucumber ranch dressing—yum! The folks over at TJ's suggest you pair this salad with a roast chicken or maybe a slice of your favorite pizza for an easy summer meal. Each of these limited-edition kits costs $3.99, so snag one while they last.

4. Crunchy Chili Onion Peanuts

If you love the store's jarred Crunchy Chili Onion, you'll want to get your hands on this super-spicy snack. Trader Joe's has finally brought the flavor of its fan-favorite condiment to a new product that would even make a fun addition to your next batch of our Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken. The store even recommends sprinkling a few onto a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a spicy-sweet treat at the end of a warm day. Each 9-ounce bag costs just $2.99, so you can get your snack on without maxing out your budget.

5. Garlic & Jalapeño Stuffed Olives

Whether you need a new addition to your antipasti lineup or want to add a spicy twist to your next martini, these enormous olives are here for you. Trader Joe's uses Chalkidiki olives, a large green variety, in this jar of tangy bites. Chop them up for a fun pizza topping or toss them into our Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta for a briny blast of heat. Each 17.6-ounce jar costs just $3.99.

6. Cashew Butter Cashews