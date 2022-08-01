9 Delicious Pumpkin Products Coming to The Fresh Market in August

Is it just us, or is summer flying by? A new school year is just around the corner, and we'll be more than happy to start enjoying some fall weather, leaves, sweaters and all things pumpkin. The Fresh Market is helping us gear up for autumn, while we wait for the temperature to dip, with a slew of new and returning fall goodies that started hitting store shelves last weekend. We've narrowed down the nine products we're most excited for over the next few weeks.

pumpkin spice coffee Credit: Fresh Market

1. The Fresh Market Pumpkin Spice Coffee

You'll want to run, not walk, to your neighborhood Fresh Market on August 3, as its beloved private-label pumpkin spice coffee will be returning. We love this pick because you don't have to go to an expensive coffee shop that will load up your order with pumpkin-flavored syrups and added sweeteners. All you need is a coffee maker (and maybe a favorite fall creamer) to get that cozy, autumnal flavor. This product will be available in regular and decaf for $9.99.

ravioli Credit: Fresh Market

2. The Fresh Market Pumpkin & Sage Ravioli

Good news: This product has just arrived at a Fresh Market freezer aisle near you! Imported from Italy, this festive ravioli is perfect for a super-fast, super-satisfying weeknight dinner, and offers 210 calories per serving. Just add a browned butter sauce, your favorite protein and some roasted veggies to have yourself a filling fall feast. This item retails for $6.49.

almonds Credit: Fresh Market

3. Sconza Pumpkin Pie Spice Chocolate Almonds

We can't believe we didn't think of this brilliant pairing earlier. Roasted almonds drizzled in just the right amount of white chocolate and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves are sure to be our new favorite sweet-and-salty snack that packs 160 calories per serving alongside filling protein and healthy fat. Be on the lookout for them this month at $5.99 for a 4.5-ounce bag.

oretzels Credit: Fresh Market

4. The Fresh Market Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Pretzels

If almonds aren't your thing, there are plenty of other pumpkin-focused snacks that are sure to do the trick. Here, sweet and creamy pumpkin-spice yogurt is paired with salty, crunchy pretzels for a great fall treat we can't wait to enjoy. Plus, the brand is also releasing an Apple Cider variety for the season as well. You'll be able to find these for $6.29 a bag this month.

tea Credit: Fresh Market

5. The Fresh Market & Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea

Who says coffee drinkers get to have all the pumpkin-spiced fun? This limited-edition collaboration is an exciting pick for tea lovers, as it's a delightful blend of black tea and autumnal spices. Plus, this herbal tea is made caffeine-free, so you can sip to your heart's content without having to worry about overdoing it. This product will be available for $10.99 for a 36-count bag.

macaron Credit: Fresh Market

6. Duverger Pumpkin Pie French Macarons

Need we say more? French-style macarons with a hint of naturally sweet pumpkin spice are sure to make a dreamy pairing for piping-hot lattes (or tea) once the temperatures drop. Bonus: These are gluten-free and made with almond flour, so they are a great pick for those with related dietary restrictions. They'll retail for $2.79 each.

scones Credit: Fresh Market

7. The Fresh Market Pumpkin Mini Scones

We can't wait to try these autumnal scones that only boast 80 calories each and make another great pairing for coffee (or tea). We'll be first in line to try these once they roll out later in August. These scones will retail for $4.99 for a 10.7-ounce package.

muffins Credit: Fresh Market

8. Bisousweet Pumpkin Doughnut Muffins

Speaking of mini, we're also excited to try this amazing doughnut-muffin mashup. These hand-crafted baked treats have around 100 calories apiece, and they're made by the woman-owned business Bisousweet Confections. These will retail for $7.49 per box.

9. The Fresh Market Limited-Edition Apple Harvest Nom Nom Salsa