ThePrep: 400-Calorie Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Summer

The fresh, colorful produce available during the summer months makes healthy eating this time of year so delicious. These dinners highlight those ingredients to deliver a week of healthy, flavorful meals.

With all the fresh, flavorful produce available, summer is the easiest time of the year to eat healthy. This week, I'll be cooking up dinners that use plenty of fresh summer ingredients and follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet—which research dubs one of the healthiest ways to eat. An added bonus—each meal is on the lighter side, coming in right around 400 calories, yet still incredibly satisfying to help you feel your best all week long.

Your Meal Plan

feta kale pear salad

The Mediterranean diet doesn't mean you can only eat foods from the Mediterranean region (think Italy, Greece and Spain). Its healthy eating principles can apply to any type of cuisine, which is why you'll see all sorts of delicious recipes in this week's line up, starting with Sunday's Pesto Chicken Bake. I love the combination of pesto and tomatoes any time of the year, but it's best when both basil and tomatoes are at their peak.

Monday's Feta, Kale & Pear Salad is another fresh and flavorful dinner. It's filling enough to stand on its own for dinner, and the creamy lemon-tahini dressing that goes on top is so good. I always make extra so I have some for lunch during the work week. Tuesday's One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach pairs tasty flavors with easy cleanup, and uses a whole pound of spinach to deliver plenty of nutrients to this meal. To amp up the veggie count for the week even more, I'm bringing some zucchini noodles into the mix with Wednesday's yummy Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken and cauliflower rice to go with the Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir-Fry on Friday. Enjoy!

Sunday: Pesto Chicken Bake with 1 cup brown rice and (434 calories)

Monday: Feta, Kale & Pear Salad with 1 slice toasted baguette (379 calories)

Friday: Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir-Fry over 2 cups riced cauliflower (379 calories )

Get the printable shopping list here!

Big Batch Lunch

turkey-meatball-bowl-960x960-1

Of all our meal-prep lunch recipes, I think these Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa are my favorite. The flavorful meatballs, lemon- and herb-spiked quinoa salad and fresh crunch of cucumber and tomatoes combine to create something really delicious. These bowls make for a satisfying lunch, or you could whip it up for dinner one night.

Get the Recipe: Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

Treat Yourself

Moscow Mule Mocktail Credit: Antonis Achilleos

I love the gingery kick of a Moscow Mule, so much so I don't mind skipping the alcohol in favor of this mocktail version. It's refreshing, delicious and feels special enough that you won't even miss the booze.

Get the Recipe: Moscow Mule Mocktail