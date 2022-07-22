ThePrep: High-Protein 20-Minute Summer Dinners

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

July has been a jam-packed month. I attended a few weddings, had some fun get-togethers with family and friends and was even lucky enough to see all of my EatingWell colleagues in person, which is a big deal given that we live all over the country. Needless to say, I've done my fair share of eating and drinking and need a little structure going into the last week of the month. These satisfying dinners, ready in 20 minutes and with at least 15 grams of protein per serving, are here to help.

Your Meal Plan

Speedy Crab Cakes

These satisfying dinners rely on quick-cooking proteins to keep the total cook under 20 minutes. For starters, chicken cutlets, which are ready in a fraction of the time it takes to cook thicker breasts, come in handy when you need to get a healthy, satisfying dinner on the table. Sunday's Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce and Friday's 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce both utilize this convenient protein. Plus, the simple yet impressive sauces that go along with each are easy to whip up and really delicious. I was sold at the mention of "lemon dill" and "garlic tomato"—yum!

Fish is another quick-cooking ingredient I'm using in this week's dinners. For Tuesday's Crispy Fish Taco Bowls, cod gets coated in breadcrumbs and spices before going into the oven to cook for just 12 minutes. And Thursday's Speedy Crab Cakes—a must-make summer dinner—uses jumbo lump crabmeat, which comes already cooked. Once you form the patties, all they need are 10 minutes in a skillet before you can dig in. The other dinners on the list for this week are just as fast and easy as ever, like Monday's Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara and Wednesday's Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta. Enjoy!

Sunday: Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce over cooked brown rice

Meal-Prep Snack

Piña Colada Nice Cream in green bowls

It's going to be a scorcher of a weekend here in Vermont, so I can only imagine how hot it'll be elsewhere in the country. I'll be whipping up a batch of this 10-minute Piña Colada Nice Cream to help keep me cool. It has the best texture when served immediately, it can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months if you want to save some for later.

Get the Recipe: Piña Colada Nice Cream

Treat Yourself

three glasses of Peach Sangria

The peaches at my local grocery store are so delicious right now! I picked up a bunch during my weekly shopping trip and use them in everything from snacks to salads and—thanks to this easy recipe—sangria. I'll be making a batch to enjoy this weekend.

Get the Recipe: Peach Sangria