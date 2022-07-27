Are Frozen KIND Bars Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

Finding a healthy-ish summer treat can be a challenge, especially if you're looking for something prepared and packaged for convenience. And if you're searching for a healthy frozen treat to cool you off, your options are even fewer. Luckily, that's a void that Kind Frozen Treat Bars have been looking to fill. Kind has taken its flagship protein bar and modified it to create a frozen bar that delivers a bit of nutrition and sweetness. Available in different flavors, we took on the challenge of not just trying these bars but also analyzing them with a nutritious eye to see if they're a treat we can vouch for.

What Do They Taste Like?

If you've had a Kind bar, then you'll be familiar with the flavors in their frozen line. Some selections include Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt & Nut, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Nut and Mint Chocolate Almond & Nut. Each bar weighs 44-45 grams, making it similar in size (40 grams) to their original, not-frozen snack bar. What makes the frozen bars different from their shelf-stable counterparts is the creamy, frozen layer of sweetened nut milk in them. While it's not ice cream, it is rich with a similar mouthfeel, making it just as satisfying. All the flavors are delicious, each providing a sufficient ratio of crunch and texture to creamy, frozen nut milk. The layer of dark chocolate coating is also just enough, but does have a tendency to break a bit when enjoying it, so it's a good idea to have a plate or napkin handy.

Are They Healthy?

A treat is a food that doesn't often meet the same nutrition standards set for snacks and meals. Kind Frozen Treat Bars are an exception. Let's take a look at the nutrition breakdown for some of their flavors:

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt & Nut

Calories: 180

180 Total Fat: 13 grams Saturated Fat: 4.5 grams

13 grams Total Carbohydrates: 16 grams Dietary Fiber: 7 grams Added Sugars: 7 grams

16 grams Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Sodium: 65 milligrams

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Nut

Calories : 180

: 180 Total Fat: 13 grams Saturated Fat: 5 grams

13 grams Total Carbohydrates: 16 grams Dietary Fiber: 7 grams Added Sugars: 7 grams

16 grams Protein: 4 grams

4 grams Sodium: 45 milligrams

Mint Chocolate Almond & Nut

Calories: 180

180 Total Fat: 13 grams Saturated Fat: 5 grams

13 grams Total Carbohydrates: 16 grams Dietary Fiber: 7 grams Added Sugars: 7 grams

16 grams Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Sodium: 65 milligrams

As you can see, each bar is under 200 calories with around 7 grams of fiber (impressive for a treat) and minimal (65 milligrams) sodium, making them a surprisingly nutritious frozen bar. Because they're plant-based and primarily made with nuts, the total fat content is predictably on the high side (thanks to mostly unsaturated fat in nuts). Still, because of other ingredients (namely coconut oil and palm oil), the bars are a bit high in saturated fat (around 5 grams), providing almost 40% of the recommended daily maximum, per the American Heart Association. And at 7 grams of added sugar per serving, Kind Frozen Treat Bars have less than other foods in this category that typically have more than 12 grams of added sugar per serving. As a reminder, according to the AHA, the daily recommended limit for added sugars ranges from 25 to 36 grams per day.

Finally, a peek at the ingredient list reveals a few ingredients that could be of concern for those with certain food allergies and intolerances, including gum acacia, tara gum and guar gum. But otherwise, the ingredients are almost identical to those in Kind's traditional protein bars.

Where Can You Get Them?

Boxes of five bars can be found at some grocery stores, like Wegmans, Shaws and Target, and online. If you're having trouble finding them, the Kind website has a handy store locator to help you find them in your area.

What Are Our Final Thoughts?