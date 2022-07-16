ThePrep: Quick & Easy 30-Minute Summer Dinners

These fresh and easy summer dinners come together in 30 minutes or less, for a full week of easy we

All the fresh summer produce that's lining the aisles of my local grocery store and dotting farmers' market has me so inspired. This weekend I'll be stocking up during my shopping trip and leaning into those summer-y ingredients—think tomatoes, zucchini, greens and more—to make easy dinners all week long, ready in 30 minutes or less.

Your Meal Plan

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

While I'm very excited about Sunday's Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp (I love pasta!), I'm even more excited about the Basil Vinaigrette that tops this dinner's side salad. This vinaigrette is so good that I end up putting it on everything. Salad is the obvious option but it's also a delicious topper for grilled salmon or chicken. It's used twice in this week's plan (you'll see it again on Thursday), so plan on making a double batch so you have plenty for the week.

Another yummy sauce comes into the mix on Monday in the Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce. The sweet, slightly smoky flavor of romesco sauce makes this simple dinner of grilled chicken and salad feel extra special. You make it by charring red peppers and tomatoes on the grill, before blending them up with pecans, garlic, oil, vinegar, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper. I like making extra, so I have plenty to scoop up with veggie sticks and crackers later in the week.

Another one of my favorites is Thursday's Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms. You get all the flavor of spinach-artichoke dip but with an extra kick of veggies, thanks to that portobello cap, which acts almost like a mini ramekin. Paired with a side salad and more of that Basil Vinaigrette, you can't go wrong with this dinner.

Meal-Prep Snack

blueberry lemon crumb muffin

Using a muffin tin to make a week's worth of something is my favorite. This week I'll be making our Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins to have as easy snacks. This is a great recipe to use up any fresh blueberries you have, but frozen will do, too!

Get the Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Treat Yourself

no-sugar-added spicy mango margarita Credit: Jacob Fox

I'm picky when it comes to my cocktails. I love them on the tart side but without too much sweetness. These Spicy Mango Margaritas strike the perfect balance. It gets natural sweetness from mango juice and just a little triple sec, tartness from lime juice and a spicy kick from jalapeños. And the salty, slightly spicy Tajín seasoning on the rim of the glass might just be my favorite part of it all!

Get the Recipe: Spicy Mango Margaritas