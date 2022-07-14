Aldi Just Announced Its 2022 Fan-Favorite Products—See If Your Favorites Made the List

Here at EatingWell, we're a little obsessed with Aldi, from the store's monthly carousel of healthy grocery finds to its seasonal beverages that make entertaining easy-breezy. And while the chain's lineup of limited-edition items gets most of our attention, Aldi's collection of items available all year long can be just as impressive. (Here's a list of just a few of our perennial favorites.)

To celebrate those reliable but underrated Aldi items, the store launched a huge survey of its shoppers to determine which items are best loved. More than 100,000 fans took part in the survey this year, which included categories like best duo, best alcoholic drink and best produce pick. We rounded up the 13 winners so you can find out if your favorites ended up on top—so read on for the full rundown.

13 Favorite Items Aldi Customers Love

1. Hall of Fame: Mama Cozzi's Take-and-Bake Deli Pizza

Aldi's classic grab-and-go pizza is getting the star treatment this year. While the quick dinner also took home a prize last year (and two other years before that), now it's earned the first-ever spot in the Aldi Fan Favorites Hall of Fame. The pizzas come in plenty of varieties, from basic cheese to loaded supreme, so you're sure to find one that sounds delicious to you. Pair it with a side of our Cucumber-Ribbons Caesar Salad for an easy, cheesy meal that still includes some veggies.

2. Get Up & Go: Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt

It's hard to resist the allure of Greek yogurt—it's perfect for easy breakfasts (even if you're in the mood for a custardy sweet), pretty parfaits and simple snacks. This particular brand of yogurt is available in two sweet flavors: honey and honey-vanilla. Pair it with something crunchy, like some yummy granola, for a deliciously satisfying morning meal.

3. What's for Dinner?: Specially Selected Ravioli

Pasta lovers give this Aldi item a ringing endorsement. This refrigerated stuffed pasta is available with a classic five-cheese stuffing or a spinach-mozzarella filling. Pair it with a delicious red sauce (here are a few of our healthy favorites).

4. Best for Boards: Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar

The most stacked category in the fan-favorite awards might just be the charcuterie board competition. Aldi is always debuting new seasonal cheeses, but none of them were a match for the aged reserve white Cheddar. Pair it with sliced apples, pecans and a favorite cracker for a quick cheese board or shred it into something ooey-gooey and delicious, like our Crab Mac & Cheese.

5. Dynamic Duo: Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt and Fresh Blueberries

That's right—Aldi's Greek yogurt made the list *twice* this year. (That's the first time any item has shown up twice, by the way.) We love this idea for a quick snack or breakfast, especially if you amp it up with a little drizzle of honey—like in our simple morning recipe.

6. Kiddy Cravings: Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Puffs

This may be the winner of the kiddo category, but these white Cheddar puffs are a snack worthy of any palate. Made with baked rice and corn, these snacks are a perfect option for gluten-free folks. The Pirate's Booty dupe would work for everything from a lunchbox side dish to a quick afternoon snack.

7. Clink & Drink: Giambellino Peach Bellini

There was plenty of fierce competition in Aldi's booziest category, but this peachy drink puts them all to shame. Available in a 750-milliliter bottle, this drink combines sparkling wine and peach juice for a treat that would be right at home on a beach. Pair this wine with a favorite dessert, like our Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake, after you finish a dreamy summer meal—like maybe our Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken.

8. Hydration Station: PurAqua Sparkling Flavored Water

Seltzer fans will want to try these liters of bubbly refreshment. The drink is available in four fruity flavors: Key lime, black cherry, juicy peach and strawberry. Combine them with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice for a little extra flavor boost, or enjoy a glass over ice when you need to cool down. And sparkling water is just as hydrating as regular water, so you can even turn to these fun drinks to help you stay hydrated during the day.

9. Pantry Staple: Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This heart-healthy fat is an essential part of many of our favorite EatingWell recipes—hello, Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes—and Aldi shoppers can't live without it either. Whether you use it in your go-to vinaigrette or use a drizzle to sauté a quick dinner, substituting olive oil for butter or another fat is an easy way to protect your ticker, according to research. And when it comes to following the Mediterranean diet—the best *and* easiest diet to follow, according to the experts—olive oil is a critical staple.

10. Produce Pick: Fresh Strawberries

It makes sense that a classic summer staple would make the list at this time of year. You could always enjoy them on their own or use them in a favorite recipe, like our Strawberry Lemonade or stunning Chocolate Waffles with Strawberries & Cream. Plus, strawberries are a great low-carb option for folks wanting to cut back, and they even help fight chronic inflammation.

11. Catch of the Day: Fresh Atlantic Salmon

12. 'Meating' Your Needs: Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Tenderloins

Whether you're tossing skewers on the grill or making chicken tenders in the air fryer, these cuts of chicken are here for you. These never-frozen tenderloins typically come in a 1.9-pound tray, and the folks over at Aldi recommend using them in your next stir-fry or summer salad. If you're looking for a recipe to test out, something like our Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken or 15-Minute Sheet-Pan Chicken Tenders & Broccoli might just be perfect for you.

13. Pet Pick: Heart to Tail Dog Treats