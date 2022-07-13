Trader Joe's Just Released a Dupe of Supergoop's Popular Unseen Sunscreen—And It's 75% Less Expensive

But you can't "out eat" an unhealthy skin routine or sunburn. In fact, the most important thing you can do to keep your skin healthy now and in the future is to slather up every day, several times per day, with sunscreen.

I recently turned 35 and am frequently reporting on these foods and factors that will help me look young(er) and lower my cancer risk, so I've been stocking up on these 12 anti-aging foods. I've also been a frequent visitor to my local beauty store, Eden, where I'm known to beeline it to my go-to luscious moisturizer and a hyaluronic acid spray for refreshed, hydrated skin. While there, I've also been buying my new favorite sunscreen in bulk: Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen ($36 per 1.7-fluid ounce bottle).

It was a lifesaver—OK, a face, shoulder and neck saver—on my recent vacation that involved hours of hiking and biking each day. Unlike the previous sunscreens I had used that left a white cast and greasy texture, this invisible, weightless and scentless formula blends in easily and feels velvety. It even works under makeup, and it's dermatologist-tested and offers SPF 40 coverage.

I'm not the only one who raves about it. One user says, "I'm on my sixth bottle and never going back to other sunscreens! It goes on smoothly, [is] not oily [and] it doesn't irritate my skin." Another adds that Unseen Sunscreen is "the best facial sunscreen I've ever used—and I've tried a lot! It's literally clear and invisible, not sticky at all [and] feels velvety smooth. It has not caused any acne for me which is super-rare when using sunscreens."

Since I apply it early and often throughout the day, even when I'm inside, I'm going through bottles almost as fast as I go through boxes of La Croix. (Translation: often.) So I was jazzed to see a budget-friendly alternative pop up in an unexpected place: Trader Joe's.

Available for $9.99 per 1.7-fluid ounce bottle, or about 75% off of Supergoop's suggested retail price, Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 is translucent, oil-free and "is specifically formulated for quick absorption, leaving behind a soft and silky matte finish—no greasy residue or whitish cast in sight. It offers oxybenzone-free, broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection, making it ideal for daily use, either on its own or as marvelous, matte primer under makeup. Oh, and did we mention it's fragrance free? It is," crew members explain on the Trader Joe's website.

Sound familiar? That's not an accident.

"We're selling each 1.7-fluid-ounce tube of TJ's Daily Facial Sunscreen for a fraction of what we've seen similar formulas sell for at big-box beauty boutiques—and a value you'll find exclusively at your neighborhood Trader Joe's," they add.

I spotted this on an end cap at my local Trader Joe's last week, and their Daily Facial Sunscreen is rolling out on shelves across the country now, according to comments on the brand's Instagram post that revealed the product.

Those comments also included some early reviews, including, "[I] did a workout outside and got super-sweaty. [This] didn't burn my eyes," and "it's AMAZING! TBH, I love it more than Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen, which I thought this would be a dupe for but no, it's BETTER! No greasy/sticky feeling and it's absorbed almost instantly!"