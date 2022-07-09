ThePrep: The Easiest 3-Ingredient Dinners for Summer

These delicious summer dinners only require three ingredients (not including basics like salt, pepper and oil), which means you can whip them up with plenty of time to spare for evening activities.

How are we already heading into the second week of July?! Summer feels like it's flying by, so I'm making an extra effort this week to do all the summery things. Think bike rides, beach visits, hikes, get-togethers with friends and more. But what I don't want to do is spend lots on dinner out every night. Enter these easy three-ingredient dinners. They're fast and easy to make, so I have plenty of time for my activities, and they're as delicious and healthy as ever.

Your Meal Plan

3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Pick up a rotisserie chicken when you do your shopping this weekend, and Sunday's dinner is only two more ingredients away! The Chicken Salad Tostadas combine chicken with a Southwest-style salad kit (which typically has the dressing included) to create a tasty high-protein topping for crispy tostadas. This easy no-cook dinner is quick and satisfying, both in terms of its protein content (30 grams per serving) and the crunch you get from the salad and tostada. Next up is Monday's Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes & Basil. For this dinner, cherry tomatoes are roasted until they're sweet and super flavorful. Then they're added to cheesy tortellini and topped with fresh basil. You really can't go wrong with this fresh combo.

Tuesday's Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli is absolutely delicious. If you haven't tried adding tart, creamy goat cheese to your pasta before, it's going to be your new favorite addition. I've also played around with adding different veggies to this pasta and have even mixed in a jar of Trader Joe's Bruschetta. No matter what, it always turns out tasty. Looking ahead to Wednesday's One-Pot Lemon Pasta with Rotisserie Chicken, you'll use up the rest of your rotisserie chicken for the week, and for Friday's Refried Bean & Pico de Gallo Tostadas, you'll use up your remaining pack of tostadas. Both are delicious ways to clear out your fridge. Enjoy!

Meal-Prep Breakfast

3-ingredient tropical greens smoothie Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Smoothies are a great breakfast option, especially on hot summer mornings, and I love that this easy recipe calls for just three ingredients: milk or a dairy alternative, frozen mixed fruit and spinach. The best part is that you can make smoothie packs ahead of the busy workweek by combining your frozen fruit with spinach, so all that's left to do in the morning is add milk and blend.

Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs

Treat Yourself

Piña coladas are one of my favorite summer treats. Sipping on one makes me instantly feel like I'm on a tropical island! I love that this version only uses three ingredients: frozen pineapple, coconut milk and rum. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada.

Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Piña Colada