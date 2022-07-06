Rebel Wilson's Perspective on Weight Gain Is Beyond Refreshing

She lost that weight and kept it off for a couple of years thanks to these seven strategies. But on a recent vacation to an all-inclusive resort, Wilson admitted that she gained 3 kilograms (a little less than 7 pounds). Her body positivity and ability to embrace some imperfection—skills she learned along the way during her weight-loss journey—show that Wilson is giving herself grace. And at the same time, she's reminding us all to do the same for ourselves.

On Sunday, July 3, @rebelwilson took to Instagram to say that "I've lost all self control," at the resort (which appears to be set on a property with an absolutely stunning infinity pool; can we hop into this scene?!). "But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much." (ICYMI, here's exactly what to do after overeating, according to dietitians.)

In an earlier interview with Today, Wilson acknowledged that she did fear slipping back into old routines: "It's actually been stressing me out a little bit ... I was like 'Oh God, what if I go back to my old habits of eating a whole pint of ice cream because I'm stressed?' Or reach for the sugar, because that's what I do when I'm tired and stressed."

But in a mindset that speaks to our 80/20-loving hearts, Wilson now knows that each day is a new chance to find a balance that feels better for your body and soul.

"Your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

Wilson's social media followers chimed in with support and solidarity, with comments like "I needed this 😩 thank you so much 🥰" and "Amen! I gained 20 back when life got a bit messy and you know what .... I'm still me and will get back on it when it [is]in line with my spirit! Thank you for sharing all of you; I wish I had a role model like you when I was a kid. Your talent and charisma and star quality doesn't care what dress size you are. 😍"

"If you're like me, just know YOU are more than just your weight," the celeb says in the caption. We could not agree more.