Vidalia Onions Sold at Wegmans and Publix Recalled for Listeria Risk

Onions are a summer staple for jazzing up our favorite tomato salad recipes, grilling kebabs and pickling to top seasonal salads and sandwiches. Since they're used so often, it's important to check your pantry ASAP. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a voluntary recall over the holiday weekend for whole Little Bear-branded Vidalia onions that were sold by the pound in Wegmans and Publix across the eastern U.S. These onions, sold in Florida, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, were recalled after Listeria was detected on a single pack line during internal company testing.

onion on a background Credit: Getty Images

The Vidalia onions under recall can be identified by the purchase location, Little Bear brand and the price look-up code (PLU) 4159. The recalled items were sold in bulk in the produce section of the aforementioned grocers from June 23 to 24 at Wegmans stores in the Rochester area of New York, Massachusetts and two stores in Pennsylvania. They were also sold between June 22 and 24 at Publix stores across the state of Florida and select counties across Georgia. Considering onions have a shelf life of up to two months, it's important to check your pantry or fridge if you believe you purchased this product. To date, no related illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, young children and others with compromised immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says that a range of symptoms can present from a Listeria infection, including fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions and, more rarely, death. These symptoms can arise anywhere from several hours to 70 days after consuming a contaminated food. Contact your health care provider immediately if you believe you may be experiencing any listeriosis symptoms and either currently have or previously had the recalled product in your possession.