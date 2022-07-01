ThePrep: Easy Dinners You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

This week of easy summer dinners are ones you'll want to make all season long! An added bonus: they're ready in around 20 minutes.

We all know too well how fast summer seems to fly by, so I'm soaking up all the season has to offer. For me, that largely means enjoying all the delicious seasonal eats. This week's meal plan highlights some of my top summer favorites that I'm sure you'll love as well. As an added bonus, these dinners are ready in about 20 minutes.

Your Meal Plan

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

It's not a holiday weekend in the summer without a burger, which is why I'll be making a batch of juicy Honey-Mustard Turkey Burgers on Sunday. The homemade honey-mustard sauce adds lots of delicious flavor to the burger, and, in addition to classic burger toppings like lettuce, onions and tomatoes, I'll be adding spicy pickles to mine.

Monday's Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken is a favorite of mine for summer. It's the perfect time to make this recipe with peaches being in season. I like that this dinner is easy to make (and easy enough to double or triple the recipe) but feels special enough to serve to a crowd. So, it's a great option if you're planning to have company for the 4th of July.

Cut to Thursday's Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula. Grilled pizza was a big trend a few years back but I'm still loving it! By using the grill, you don't have to heat up your oven and, subsequently, your house. Hot tip: try drizzling a little honey, or, better yet, hot honey, on top to give this dish even more oomph. The rest of the healthy dinners in this week's plan—like Monday's 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce and Friday's Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad—help keep things easy during the busy work week while delivering lots of delicious flavor. Enjoy!

Wednesday: 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce over whole-wheat orzo

Friday: Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad with corn on the cob

Meal-Prep Snack

a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

The week after a holiday weekend always feels hectic. I end up scrambling, especially when it comes to packing food for work. I'm going to try and get ahead of the craziness by making these easy Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups. These muffins are my go to for quick meal prep because they come together in a single bowl (not including the muffin pan) and they double as both a breakfast or snack.

Get the Recipe: Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Treat Yourself

Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

In my opinion, no summer gathering is complete without a batch of these Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar. My friends and family always request this tasty cocktail, and I'm happy to oblige! So I'll be making a big batch to enjoy this weekend. I love that this cocktail skips the added sugar and gets its sweetness naturally from pineapple and orange juices. Don't skip adding lime zest to your salted rim—it adds an extra layer of delicious flavor.

Get the Recipe: Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar