The #1 Way to Host a Budget-Friendly BBQ

It's officially summer, and BBQ season is upon us. No matter the season, I relish the opportunity to host (thanks for that trait, Mom), but there is something special about summer gatherings. That said, times are tough when it comes to prices, especially on food. Inflation is affecting a lot of cookout staples like sausage and beef. As much as I'd like to seem like an easy-breezy host who can do it all on their own, that's not always realistic, especially on a budget. That's why my No. 1 tip for hosting a budget-friendly BBQ is simple: Make it a potluck-style party, and delegate.

If you're providing the main, then your guests can be in charge of bringing the rest. This could include side dishes, desserts, beverages or even party paraphernalia. When asking people to bring party supplies—food or otherwise—there are a few important things to consider. First, make sure that everyone is aware of any dietary restrictions or allergies and is clear on what the allergy or restriction actually means (gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, etc.).

Secondly, make sure you're asking people to help out in ways that match their skills and comfort level in the kitchen. Your old college roommate who never cooked is probably not the best fit to bring an elaborate dessert, but they would be great at bringing a bag of chips and a case of beer. I know asking for help can feel awkward (I am learning to be more comfortable with it myself), but remember that most people will probably be excited to chip in.

On the other hand, if you really can't relinquish control of the menu (I see you and I am you), ask attendees to chip in a reasonable amount for the food and drinks you'll provide (I try to keep it between $5 and $15). Two important things about this: First, set the precedent before the actual party. That way it's not a surprise you spring on people when they arrive (some people might even chip in before the party, which can help with buying supplies). And, if someone is really opposed to this idea, they can decide to skip.

Regardless of whether you're asking attendees to contribute food or money, don't be shy about sending reminders: a day or two before the party to confirm with those who are bringing food, or a day or so afterward to gently nudge any guest who has not chipped in. A potluck-style BBQ is not budget-friendly if you decide to let that slide—likely they just forgot.