6 Best Healthy Hot Dogs

Best Overall: Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters

If you're looking for a juicy, flavorful hot dog, look no further than Sabrett's Skinless Beef Frankfurters. This hot dog was a clear favorite for the majority of our testers, and it delivered on appearance and taste. The hot dog got solid markings from the grill, which made it stand out visually. Plus, it also released easily from the grates when cooking, which wasn't the case for all of the ones tested. (In general, poultry and veggie dogs tend to be naturally lower in fat, which caused them to stick to the grill.)

Flavorwise, the hot dog was the perfect balance of sweet and smoky. The smoky notes come from hickory smoke flavor and paprika, which stood out clearly alongside the garlic powder. One tester called the flavor "really yummy" while another said it "tasted like a classic hot dog" and that they would buy it. With praise like that, it's easy to see why this wiener stood out as the best overall hot dog.

Nutrition info for Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters, per 1-frank serving

150 calories, 14 g total fat (5 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 410 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 6 g protein