The 19 Best Warehouse Deals to Snag at Costco in June & July

This is the third time I've written an article about the Costco warehouse deals. And I have to say, I love doing it. I shop at Costco frequently, sometimes on a weekly basis, but ever since they stopped asking customers to actually use physical coupons to cash in on these deals, to be honest, I've largely stopped looking at the flyers. Instead, I've just done my usual shopping and maybe grabbed something here and there that had the shelf tag alerting folks to the sale. But now I'm actually combing through it and jotting down things on my shopping list that I need to grab while they're on sale. And this most recent set of warehouse deals is so good—I'm sure you'll find several things to add to your own shopping list!

Note: Prices can vary between Costco warehouses and items purchased online. Some deals are in-warehouse only—if the item is linked, that means the sale price is also available online or through grocery delivery.

1. Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix

$4.10 off in warehouses and online

This 24-pack features three trail mix combinations: High Energy, Mega Omega and Antioxidant Mix. My husband is in the car and in the woods a lot for work, and trail mix is one of his preferred on-the-go snacks, so I'm definitely adding this one to my shopping list!

2. Impossible Plant-Based Burger Patties

$3.50 off in warehouses and online

These are great to have on hand if you're trying to cut back on your meat consumption or like to have a veggie-burger option for summer BBQs.

3. Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars

$3.50 off in warehouses and online

Both my husband and daughter have a bit of a sweet tooth, so I like to have single-serving dessert options on hand, like these ice cream bars. They're creamy, chocolaty and just the thing to help you cool down on a hot summer day

4. Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

$3.30 off in warehouses only

See above! These ice cream bars are one of my personal favorites to keep in the freezer.

5. Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$5.50 off in warehouses and online

Are you a fan of the rich flavor of French roast coffee? If so, this bag of beans is a great deal—even when it's not on sale. No coffee grinder? No problem—remember that Costco has a grinder you can use before you leave.

6. Vita Coco Coconut Water

$5.50 off in warehouses and online

This 18-pack of coconut water is a refreshing and flavorful way to stay hydrated in the hot summer heat. The natural electrolyte content helps me feel energized, even on the hottest of days.

7. Season Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil

$3.50 off in warehouses and online

We should all be eating more sardines! It's one of the 5 healthiest fish to eat, both from a sustainability and a health perspective. My husband loves topping his summer salads with a few, and we drizzle the leftover oil on our dog's food for a special treat.

8. Nutella Hazelnut Spread

$3.80 off in warehouses and online

My daughter loves Nutella, so I have started keeping a jar around. For an easy school or camp snack, I spread some on a tortilla, top with banana slices, then roll it up and slice it. A small spoonful also satisfies my sweet tooth.

9. Calbee Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks

$2.90 off in warehouse and online

I was surprised that both my husband and daughter are fans of these crispy snacks. One serving has only 75 milligrams of sodium and packs in 4 grams of fiber.

10. Hellmann’s or Best Foods Mayonnaise

$2.50 off in warehouses and online

Maybe you don't need a 64-ounce container of mayo—or maybe you do, I won't judge. But if you are a frequent mayo user, this deal's for you.

11. OXO SoftWorks 9-Piece POP Food Storage Container Set

$20 off in warehouses and online

I already own some of these canisters, and we use dozens of them in our Test Kitchen too. I was excited to see them on sale, as I've been wanting to get another set. The pop-top-style lids are great for keeping foods fresh, and the square and rectangular shapes lend themselves to neat organization. They can cost as much as $100 at other retailers, so these are a steal (the online price is $49.99).

12. Apple Watch SE

$40 off in warehouses and online

While not food, this deal is just too good not to call out. I just got an Apple Watch for my birthday in January, and I'm a fan! I used a FitBit for years, so it took a little getting used to the switch, but I'm glad I made the change. My best friend has one, too, so we have weekly contests. It alerts each of us when the other exercises and has little silly replies we can send each other, which always makes me smile. I like that it reminds me to stand up. You'll find both GPS-only and GPS/cellular options on sale.

13. NutriBullet Blender Combo

$20 off in warehouses and online

This set comes with a regular blender pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce blender cups with to-go lids along with 4 stainless-steel straws. This tool will make it easy to whip up one of our healthy smoothie recipes for breakfast.

14. Sabrina Kitchen Towels

$3 off in warehouses and online

When was the last time you replaced your kitchen towels? If you can't remember, it's probably time that you did. I recently got new ones (yes, at Costco), and I didn't realize how nasty our old ones were until I had the pack of fresh ones in hand. Choose an 8-pack in your favorite colorway: green, gray or blue.

15. Titan Expandable Lunch Box

$5 off in warehouses

Whether you've recently started going back to the office, you're packing summer-camp lunches and snacks, or you're spending more time at the beach or pool, perhaps it's time to re-up your lunch cooler. This soft-sided option is expandable and comes with a set of leakproof containers along with ice walls that slide into the cooler, keeping food fridge-cold for up to six hours. It comes in blue and black, and if you need more than one, you can order a 2-pack online for $10 off.

16. Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

$5 off in warehouses

If you're on Team Quicker-Picker-Upper, it's stock-up time!

17. Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid

$4 off in warehouses and online

I never used rinse aid until we had an appliance repair person come to the Test Kitchen to fix one of the dishwashers. "Do you use rinse aid?" he asked. We all stared at him blankly. He explained that it not only cleans your dishes better, but it helps the machine dry them more thoroughly. I've used it ever since.

18-19. Supplements

The RD's at EatingWell don't recommend a lot of supplements, but here are two deals to consider. It's always good to check with your primary care provider before starting a new supplement, so be sure to give their office a call before diving in.