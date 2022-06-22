Fans Say Katie Lee Biegel's WW-Friendly "Instant" Frosé is Delish

When the summer heat hits—and oh, boy, is it hitting right now—sometimes all you can think about is sitting down with an ice-cold drink. Whether you prefer something nonalcoholic, like our Strawberry Lemonade, or a frozen drink with a hit of booze, like our Frozen Watermelon Margarita, it's hard to resist the allure of a frosty glass in the sweltering weather.

But if your drink of choice is an icy glass of frosé—the frozen rosé drink that usually requires freezing wine in advance—it could be tough to have a refreshing drink on demand. The good news is that Katie Lee Biegel just shared her recipe for a quick frosé that you can make without all the prep work.

"If you're like me, you love the idea of making frosé, but planning ahead to freeze a bottle of wine in a 9x13 six hours before just ain't happening (also, I have zero room in my freezer for a 9x13)," Biegel wrote on Instagram. "Soooo, I decided to make a quicker version by just blending rosé with frozen strawberries and ice. Voilà, now I have frosé in an instant."

We can definitely raise a glass to that quick hack. Plus, using frozen strawberries instead of fresh will even save you time on prep and cleanup, making this simple drink recipe a perfect pick for entertaining. To copy Biegel's take on frosé, just combine a cup of frozen strawberries, a cup of rosé, a tablespoon of agave and 10 fresh mint leaves in the blender. Then add a cup of ice and purée the mixture until smooth. Pour two glasses, garnish with a mint sprig and enjoy!

You could just enjoy this drink poolside, but pairing it with a light, fresh summer lunch would be a delicious way to stay cool. Whip up a couple of Cucumber Sandwiches or Chicken Caprese Sandwiches for a fun outdoor meal. With a serving of Cucumber Vinegar Salad on the side, you're definitely in for a summery treat.

And there's a bonus for folks who subscribe to WW (formerly Weight Watchers)—Biegel says this drink is "on the lower side" when it comes to WW points. The new WW system allows you to choose zero-point foods yourself, so this drink will have different point values depending on your personal points setup. But the good news is that it's pretty customizable—you could swap in frozen watermelon for strawberries, depending on your taste or personal points, or serve yourself a smaller glass if you're concerned about the points.