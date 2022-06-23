Jennifer Garner's Frozen Yogurt Bark Is Delicious, Healthy and Super Customizable

Jennifer Garner is at it again with family-friendly recipe inspo, and we are particularly excited for this one as the temperatures are starting to rise across the country. The star recently took to Instagram to share her new favorite treat: frozen yogurt bark with a twist inspired by recipe blogger Catherine McCord of @weelicious. The actress, entrepreneur and mother of three shared her simple yet satisfying take in the post.

According to Garner, you'll start by spreading a layer of your favorite yogurt on a parchment-lined baking sheet (use a strained yogurt such as Greek-style or skyr for an extra boost of protein). Next, drizzle a packet of Once Upon a Farm Fruit & Veggie Blends or Dairy-Free Smoothies (Garner is a co-founder of the brand) to add some sweetness. You could also use another favorite smoothie recipe or summery fruit puree for drizzling, like our Mixed Berry Breakfast Smoothie or Apricot-Peach Smoothie, both of which would be delicious with a hint of summery herbs like mint or basil for extra refreshment. Plus, the leftovers will make a refreshing snack while you wait for your bark to be ready.

Once you've built your base, get creative and add your family's favorite toppings—Garner went for granola, blueberries, chocolate chips and marshmallows. Then simply freeze until the mixture hardens to a bark-like consistency, and enjoy.

