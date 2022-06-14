The 8 Best New Products Coming to Trader Joe's This Summer, According to Employees

Summer is finally here (albeit unofficially), and that means it's time for a slew of exciting new Trader Joe's products featuring our favorite seasonal ingredients. Execs of the beloved grocery store chain recently dished on the new products they are most excited about debuting this summer on the latest episode of Inside Trader Joe's podcast, and we've added them all to our seasonal grocery lists. From refreshing drinks that are perfect for enjoying poolside to tasty road-trip snacks that will satisfy all the eaters in your car, here are eight new Trader Joe's products to have on your radar this summer.

1. Seasoning in a Pickle Seasoning Blend

Pickle lovers will be excited to learn that Trader Joe's is releasing several new pickle-themed products this summer, and we can't get enough of the brand-new Seasoning in a Pickle Seasoning Blend for all our grilling, dipping and no-cook meal needs. This seasoning blend brings the vibrant, zingy flavors you love in a dill pickle to all your favorite foods, thanks to a winning combination of sea salt, onion, vinegar powder, sugar, garlic, dill and citric acid. The hosts of the podcast recommend using the seasoning on fries (we love this air-fryer option) or sprinkling it on top of your favorite egg salad recipe.

2. Ube Spread

Ube is a sweet purple yam that originated in the Philippines and is the base of one of TJ's wildly popular seasonal treats: Ube Ice Cream. This summer, we're getting a new dose of ube in spread form, which Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing at Trader Joe's, says is like a lemon curd with a hint of coconut. Sloan suggests that it would taste delicious on toast, in a cookie or as a colorful cheesecake topping—and it's available to experiment with now. Consider us intrigued.

3. Crunchy Jalapeño Lime

If you love the Crunchy Chili Onion from TJ's (or chili crisp in general), then you'll love this new offering. According to the podcast hosts, this product is a little less spicy than the Crunchy Chili Onion and comes in a bright green color that will beautify any plate of veggies or a favorite dip. It's herbaceous, zesty and offers just the right hit of spice, making it versatile for use in a range of dishes. We can't wait to pick this one up when it hits store shelves in July.

4. Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette

Good news: the Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette has just arrived at Trader Joe's for the summer! This vegan dressing is made with both strawberry puree and strawberry juice for a fruit-forward kick, while basil, tart lemon juice and white balsamic vinegar round out its seriously flavorful profile. We can't wait to drizzle it on goat cheese and walnut salads, cold pasta dishes and grilled meats all season long.

5. Brazil Nut Body Scrub

The TJ's execs said that this product was inspired by the runaway success of its Brazil Nut Body Butter. This fragrant, sugar-based scrub is free of microplastics and uses guarana, aloe and Brazil nut oil to exfoliate and renew your skin for all your weekend getaways this season. It will be available in limited quantities at the end of July.

6. Watermelon and Peach Macarons

We can't wait to get our hands on a box of these Belgian-made macarons flavored with our favorite summer fruits. Half the box will feature watermelon-flavored macarons and the other half will be peach. Coming to a freezer section near you in July, these babies are sure to be an instant hit, so snag a box (or three) while you can.

7. Sparkling Pineapple-Flavored Water

Sparkling water obsessives, rejoice! Trader Joe's has just released a pineapple-flavored offering that the podcast hosts are already loving. It's offered in an eight-pack and doesn't have any added sugar, so you can keep on sipping all summer long. We can't wait to try it in a low-sugar cocktail (or mocktail).

8. Cashew Butter Cashews