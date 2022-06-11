ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners for an Easy Week

With busy summer schedules, I'm needing fast dinners to get me through the week. These easy 15-minute meals make it easy to eat healthy, even on the busiest of weeks.

Summer in Vermont is short, so I tend to pack in a lot of activities during these warmer months. This week is no exception. In addition to my busy work week, I have a family event, a friend's wedding and will be celebrating my wedding anniversary. To help simplify things, I'm keeping dinner quick and easy this week and these easy 15-minute meals. These dinners use healthy store-bought shortcuts in creative ways to add lots of delicious flavor in no time at all.

Your Meal Plan

pan of Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

The week starts with one of my favorite recipes for salmon. Every time I make the 15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms, I'm amazed at how something so delicious can be so quick! Plus, it's healthy—it has veggies, a high-fiber whole grain and a heart-healthy protein source. The Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes is another winner this week. I love that it uses a full container of spinach.

The week just keeps getting better with recipes like Tuesday's Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli and Thursday's Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles, which really packs in the veggies. I buy pre-spiralized zucchini from the grocery store to cut down on prep time, and using quick-cooking shrimp as my protein source keeps this dinner fast and easy. And who doesn't like ending the week with tacos? I'll plan to pick up a rotisserie chicken to use in Friday's 15-minute BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw, which will make for a great start to the weekend!

Meal-Prep Snack

Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

All you need is 15 minutes to prep these easy, nutty breakfast bars, and the oven does the rest of the work. Then boom! Breakfast is ready for the week. I'll either double the serving or pair with a piece of fruit to round out the meal and make it more filling.

Treat Yourself

Large-Batch Honey Buzz Cocktail

If you're like me and you love the bitter bite from a Negroni or Old Fashioned then you're going to love this Honey Buzz Cocktail. This 4-ingredient gin-and-grapefruit cocktail gets a little kick from a few dashes of bitters, for a tasty happy hour drink. Of course you can always leave out the bitters if that's not your thing.

