Deviled Strawberries Are TikTok's Favorite No-Bake Summer Dessert

I'll be the first to admit that I'm one of those millennials who only sees trending TikTok videos via Instagram, shares them with friends and then gets told that they were popular weeks (if not months) ago. However, I feel like maybe, just maybe, I'm actually somewhat #ontrend with my latest viral recipe find: deviled strawberries.

All of the amazing summertime produce available right now can feel like both a blessing and a curse as so many delicious fruits are ripe and ready for baking (think: stone fruits and berries). But, especially toward the middle of the season, turning on the oven is the last thing we want to do. Luckily, this viral TikTok recipe offers the ultimate no-bake treat that will help you satisfy your sweet tooth and make the most of that tub of strawberries you splurged on at the farmers' market.

According to the popular recipe TikTokker @cookiterica, deviled strawberries taste like a Wendy's Frosty inside of a vibrant, juicy strawberry. What's not to love? Even better: The recipe is super-simple and comes together in minutes (plus, an hour's rest in the fridge). Here's how to make it.

Ingredients:

1 pint strawberries

4 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners' sugar

1 cup chocolate chips or chopped chocolate, melted

Sprinkles for garnish

Directions:

Remove and discard stems and hulls from strawberries. Halve the strawberries and arrange on a platter or plate. Place cream cheese, cream and confectioners' sugar in a medium bowl and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. (Alternatively, use a stand mixer.) Add melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture and beat until evenly incorporated. Pour the mixture into a piping bag (or a plastic bag with one corner snipped off) and pipe a bit inside each strawberry half. Garnish with sprinkles, if desired. Refrigerate until chilled, about an hour (and up to 3 days), and enjoy!

The great thing about this recipe is that you can get creative and play with adding other ingredients besides chocolate, such as peanut butter chips, caramel sauce or even strawberry jam. People who are dairy-free can easily swap in some plant-based cream cheese (Kite Hill's tastes just like the real thing!) and a splash of whatever alt milk is in the fridge. And, I don't know about you, but some crushed peanut butter cups or a sprinkle of coconut flakes sounds like it would play nicely, too.