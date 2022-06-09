Stoli Launches Limited-Edition Bottle to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Relief

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, vodka drinkers continue to check labels to see where the bottle they're about to buy was made (though, in reality, a very small percentage of the vodka sold in the U.S. is made in Russia). In fact, some cities, states and establishments stopped selling and serving Russian-made spirits when the war began.

All the more reason the timing is just right for Stoli to introduce a limited-edition bottle to benefit Ukraine. Proceeds from its sale will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by Chef José Andrés that provides fresh, nutritious meals to refugees fleeing Ukraine and those who are staying in cities impacted by the war.

To date, WCK has served more than six million meals across Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. Working with local restaurants, caterers and food trucks, WCK serves more than 300,000 nourishing meals daily at border crossings, shelters and other refugee communities in the region. The limited-edition bottle follows a previous financial commitment Stoli made to support WCK.

"As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support," said Damian McKinney, global CEO of the Stoli Group. "This Stoli Vodka bottle will not only provide financial resources to Ukraine, but it is also a symbol of solidarity." (Stoli is made in Latvia.)

The bottle's design features the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, and the geometric graphic pattern is inspired by the communities around the world that have come together to support the people of Ukraine. This special limited-edition bottle will be launched globally as one of the key pillars in reaching the goal of raising $1 million for WCK by August 24—in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day.

In addition to the release of the limited-edition bottle, the company is launching a charitable cocktail program called Cocktails for Ukraine, which encourages bars and restaurants to donate $1 to WCK for every Stoli cocktail sold.

"World Central Kitchen is grateful for Stoli's support and commitment to our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment; it's hope and a sign that someone cares," said Jason Collis, WCK's vice president of relief. "We appreciate Stoli's quick movement to action and continued support, which will help us to serve meals as long as we are needed."