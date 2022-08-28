Anti-Inflammatory Comfort Food Meal Plan

Help reduce chronic inflammation and improve your health while enjoying comfort food favorites in this delicious 7-day plan.

Growing research indicates chronic inflammation as an underlying contributor to many of the common health issues that Americans face, such as heart disease, diabetes, diminished brain health and even some cancers. In this plan, we follow Mediterranean diet principles with a special focus on foods specifically shown to help reduce inflammation, like healthy fats, plenty of fiber and tons of produce.

Though you won't find added sugars, processed foods and refined grains, you will discover plenty of delicious and cozy comfort food dishes aimed to maximize nutrients without sacrificing flavor. Since being overweight can increase chronic inflammation, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose weight. If you have other calorie needs, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day.

What is the Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

The anti-inflammatory diet is a Mediterranean diet-esque style of eating that incorporates plenty of nutrient-rich fruits and veggies and healthy fats to help reduce chronic inflammation in our bodies. It encourages an overall healthy eating pattern with a special focus on inflammation-busting foods, such as produce that is particularly high in nutrients, plus healthy fats, including nuts and seeds, olives, salmon, tuna and other fatty fish. To help lower chronic inflammation levels in the body, consider skipping or reducing your intake of added sugars and artificial sweeteners, refined grains and processed foods. In addition, try cutting back on animal products, especially high-fat dairy and red meats in excess. In addition to diet, lifestyle factors such as reducing stress, improving sleep and getting physically active can all help reduce inflammation.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Focus On

Salmon and other fatty fish (cod, sardines, anchovies, tuna)

Nuts and nut butters, especially walnuts and almonds

Seeds, especially chia and flax

Avocado

Olives and olive oil

Dark leafy green (spinach, collards, kale, chard)

Berries

Pomegranate

Cherries

Beets

Cruciferous veggies (Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage)

Citrus fruits

Apples, pears and other high-fiber fruits

Beans and lentils

Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, oats, whole-wheat)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards to have for lunch on days 2 - 5. Prepare Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have for breakfast throughout the week.

Avocado & Kale Omelet

Day 1

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (224 calories)

1 large pear

12 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (430 calories)

1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (446 calories)

1 serving Pesto Salmon

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 81g protein, 90g fat, 102g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,358mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries, change A.M. snack to 1 clementine and change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 30 almonds at A.M. snack and add 1 medium orange to lunch.

Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

Day 2

Breakfast (356 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

¼ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (110 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Lunch (390 calories)

1 serving Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (439 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 74g protein, 71g fat, 157g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,485mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. almond butter to the apple at lunch and 1/2 cup blueberries to P.M. snack.

Coconut Curried Chickpeas Credit: Dera Burreson

Day 3

Breakfast (356 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

¼ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (390 calories)

1 serving Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (157 calories)

12 dried walnut halves

Dinner (427 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Coconut Curry

½ cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 58g protein, 70g fat, 177g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,141mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack and apple at lunch plus reduce to 9 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 30 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

one skillet chicken paprikash

Day 4

Breakfast (356 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

¼ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (390 calories)

1 serving Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (172 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 medium orange

Dinner (393 calories)

1 serving One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions

½ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 73g protein, 67g fat, 172g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,059mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium banana to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. almond butter to apple at lunch and 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Day 5

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (390 calories)

1 serving Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (31 calories)

½ cup blackberries

Dinner (594 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 73g protein, 82g fat, 111g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,796mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit apple at lunch and omit Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos Credit: Will Dickey

Day 6

Breakfast (356 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix, prepared with water

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

¼ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (327 calories)

1 serving 3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (477 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 70g protein, 64g fat, 175g carbohydrate, 43g fiber, 825mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack plus change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup dry-roasted almonds at P.M. snack and add 1/4 cup guacamole to dinner.

Chopped Power Salad with Chicken Credit: Jason Donnelly

Day 7

Breakfast (339 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Kale Omelet

A.M. Snack (150 calories)

1 medium apple

½ cup low-fat plain kefir

Lunch (327 calories)

1 serving 3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (466 calories)

1 serving Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 96g protein, 76g fat, 113g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,237mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit apple at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.