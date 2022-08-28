Anti-Inflammatory Comfort Food Meal Plan
Growing research indicates chronic inflammation as an underlying contributor to many of the common health issues that Americans face, such as heart disease, diabetes, diminished brain health and even some cancers. In this plan, we follow Mediterranean diet principles with a special focus on foods specifically shown to help reduce inflammation, like healthy fats, plenty of fiber and tons of produce.
Though you won't find added sugars, processed foods and refined grains, you will discover plenty of delicious and cozy comfort food dishes aimed to maximize nutrients without sacrificing flavor. Since being overweight can increase chronic inflammation, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lose weight. If you have other calorie needs, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day.
What is the Anti-Inflammatory Diet?
The anti-inflammatory diet is a Mediterranean diet-esque style of eating that incorporates plenty of nutrient-rich fruits and veggies and healthy fats to help reduce chronic inflammation in our bodies. It encourages an overall healthy eating pattern with a special focus on inflammation-busting foods, such as produce that is particularly high in nutrients, plus healthy fats, including nuts and seeds, olives, salmon, tuna and other fatty fish. To help lower chronic inflammation levels in the body, consider skipping or reducing your intake of added sugars and artificial sweeteners, refined grains and processed foods. In addition, try cutting back on animal products, especially high-fat dairy and red meats in excess. In addition to diet, lifestyle factors such as reducing stress, improving sleep and getting physically active can all help reduce inflammation.
Related: 10 Ways to Reduce Inflammation
Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Focus On
- Salmon and other fatty fish (cod, sardines, anchovies, tuna)
- Nuts and nut butters, especially walnuts and almonds
- Seeds, especially chia and flax
- Avocado
- Olives and olive oil
- Dark leafy green (spinach, collards, kale, chard)
- Berries
- Pomegranate
- Cherries
- Beets
- Cruciferous veggies (Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage)
- Citrus fruits
- Apples, pears and other high-fiber fruits
- Beans and lentils
- Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, oats, whole-wheat)
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards to have for lunch on days 2 - 5.
- Prepare Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix to have for breakfast throughout the week.
Day 1
Breakfast (339 calories)
A.M. Snack (224 calories)
- 1 large pear
- 12 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (430 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (446 calories)
- 1 serving Pesto Salmon
Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 81g protein, 90g fat, 102g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,358mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries, change A.M. snack to 1 clementine and change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 30 almonds at A.M. snack and add 1 medium orange to lunch.
Day 2
Breakfast (356 calories)
A.M. Snack (110 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
Lunch (390 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (439 calories)
- 1 serving Slow-Cooker Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Stew
- 1 serving Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan
Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 74g protein, 71g fat, 157g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,485mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 20 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. almond butter to the apple at lunch and 1/2 cup blueberries to P.M. snack.
Day 3
Breakfast (356 calories)
A.M. Snack (187 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blueberries
Lunch (390 calories)
P.M. Snack (157 calories)
- 12 dried walnut halves
Dinner (427 calories)
- 1 serving Chickpea Coconut Curry
- ½ cup cooked brown rice
Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 58g protein, 70g fat, 177g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,141mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack and apple at lunch plus reduce to 9 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Increase to 30 dried walnut halves at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 4
Breakfast (356 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (390 calories)
P.M. Snack (172 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (393 calories)
- 1 serving One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions
- ½ cup cooked quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 73g protein, 67g fat, 172g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,059mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 medium banana to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. almond butter to apple at lunch and 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad to dinner.
Day 5
Breakfast (339 calories)
A.M. Snack (166 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Lunch (390 calories)
P.M. Snack (31 calories)
- ½ cup blackberries
Dinner (594 calories)
- 1 serving Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 73g protein, 82g fat, 111g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,796mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit apple at lunch and omit Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (356 calories)
A.M. Snack (187 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup blueberries
Lunch (327 calories)
- 1 serving 3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (154 calories)
- 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (477 calories)
- 1 serving Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos
Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 70g protein, 64g fat, 175g carbohydrate, 43g fiber, 825mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack plus change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 22 dried walnut halves to A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup dry-roasted almonds at P.M. snack and add 1/4 cup guacamole to dinner.
Day 7
Breakfast (339 calories)
A.M. Snack (150 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- ½ cup low-fat plain kefir
Lunch (327 calories)
- 1 serving 3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (466 calories)
- 1 serving Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 96g protein, 76g fat, 113g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,237mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit apple at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1 clementine.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. almond butter to apple at A.M. snack.