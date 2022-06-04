ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners for Summer

These easy summer dinners pack in the protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied all evening long.

The easy, classic summer dinners in this week's plan are just what I'm craving. Think juicy burgers, big green salads and plenty of tomatoes and mozzarella. Plus, they're high in protein, delivering at least 14 grams per serving to keep you feeling satisfied all evening long.

Your Meal Plan

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

The ultimate summer combination of tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and balsamic vinegar comes together in Sunday's Grilled Caprese Chicken. This tasty dinner will help you start the week off right and with a whopping 31 grams of protein. I'll be pairing it with another summer favorite—a lemony tomato and cucumber salad—to round out the meal with lots of veggies. Monday's Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing is another veggie-packed dinner that pairs pantry staples, like high-protein canned tuna and white beans, with dried herbs and lemon to create an easy 15-minute dinner.

Friday: Greek-Inspired Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki with corn on the cob (33 grams protein)

Meal-Prep Snack

salted coconut caramel balls Credit: Joy Howard

Inspired by the irresistible flavor of salted caramel, these coconut-coated energy balls have that same salty-sweet taste and are ready in a quick 30 minutes. I'll be making a batch at the beginning of the week so I have a healthy snack at the ready, to grab between meetings.

Get the Recipe: Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

Mezcal Grapefruit Cocktail/Citrus Mezcal Spritz Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Savory, smoky mezcal is a tasty complement to bittersweet grapefruit in this Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz. This refreshing cocktail will be just the thing to sip on after a long day in the sun. Yum!

Get the Recipe: Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz