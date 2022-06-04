ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners for Summer
The easy, classic summer dinners in this week's plan are just what I'm craving. Think juicy burgers, big green salads and plenty of tomatoes and mozzarella. Plus, they're high in protein, delivering at least 14 grams per serving to keep you feeling satisfied all evening long.
Your Meal Plan
The ultimate summer combination of tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and balsamic vinegar comes together in Sunday's Grilled Caprese Chicken. This tasty dinner will help you start the week off right and with a whopping 31 grams of protein. I'll be pairing it with another summer favorite—a lemony tomato and cucumber salad—to round out the meal with lots of veggies. Monday's Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing is another veggie-packed dinner that pairs pantry staples, like high-protein canned tuna and white beans, with dried herbs and lemon to create an easy 15-minute dinner.
Wednesday's 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli is also ready in just 15 minutes. If you haven't tried adding goat cheese to your pasta yet, you're in for a treat. It creates a lovely creamy texture! A few more delicious dinners carry you through the week, like the No-Cook Black Bean Salad and Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa. And on Friday, I'll be grilling up some burgers to welcome the weekend. The Greek-Inspired Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki are SO good, and I really love using tangy tzatziki as the sauce. Cheers!
Sunday: Grilled Caprese Chicken with Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon (31 grams protein)
Monday: Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing (21 grams protein)
Tuesday: No-Cook Black Bean Salad with Caprese Toast (23 grams protein)
Wednesday: 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli with 2 cups greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (21 grams protein)
Thursday: Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa (29 grams protein)
Friday: Greek-Inspired Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki with corn on the cob (33 grams protein)
Meal-Prep Snack
Inspired by the irresistible flavor of salted caramel, these coconut-coated energy balls have that same salty-sweet taste and are ready in a quick 30 minutes. I'll be making a batch at the beginning of the week so I have a healthy snack at the ready, to grab between meetings.
Get the Recipe: Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls
Treat Yourself
Savory, smoky mezcal is a tasty complement to bittersweet grapefruit in this Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz. This refreshing cocktail will be just the thing to sip on after a long day in the sun. Yum!
Get the Recipe: Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz
