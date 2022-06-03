Trader Joe's Just Released New Wines That Are Perfect for Summer—Here Are Our 3 Favorite Picks
We're always scouring our local Trader Joe's for the latest and greatest finds, and the grocer recently brought seven new wines to its portfolio—all of which are under $10. Naturally, we were intrigued.
Our editors tried all the new bottles, but three came out on top as our favorite picks for summer sipping. These wines are great for enjoying outdoors, whether you're grilling out in the backyard, picnicking by the water or enjoying a salad with fresh-from-the-farmers'-market produce on the porch. Here are our favorite new Trader Joe's wines to stock up on now to enjoy throughout the season.
1. Trader Joe's Petit Reserve Rosé Napa Valley 2021($7.99)
Our editors loved that this rosé was light and more floral than sweet. This bottle has fruity aromas of grapefruit and berries and a decent acidity level for pairing with your favorite paella recipe or a Mediterranean-inspired salad with loads of feta. Serve it chilled for a refreshing sip at noon or night.
2. Josephine Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 ($6.99)
The EatingWell team found this one to be on the lighter side compared to a typical cab sauv, which is perfect for those seeking a red to enjoy in those sweltering summer months. The editors noticed slight tannins and a thin body. We especially loved this to stock up on for friends who refuse to drink anything but red wine—even in August—at our backyard barbecues and seafood boils. Chill this one briefly (about 20 minutes) before enjoying.
3. Trader Joe's Brut Rosé ($7.99)
This sparkling rosé is definitely on the sweeter side, so if you prefer a drier pick, you may want to select another bottle from the shelf. However, we thought it would be a nice choice for mixing up a spritz or to pair with a summery fruit puree and seltzer water for a refreshing, low-ABV cocktail. This bottle may also be a nice pairing if you're serving seasonal desserts, such as our Stone-Fruit Pavlova or Rustic Berry Tart. This should be served chilled for the best drinking experience.