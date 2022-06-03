Trader Joe's Just Released New Wines That Are Perfect for Summer—Here Are Our 3 Favorite Picks

We're always scouring our local Trader Joe's for the latest and greatest finds, and the grocer recently brought seven new wines to its portfolio—all of which are under $10. Naturally, we were intrigued.

Our editors tried all the new bottles, but three came out on top as our favorite picks for summer sipping. These wines are great for enjoying outdoors, whether you're grilling out in the backyard, picnicking by the water or enjoying a salad with fresh-from-the-farmers'-market produce on the porch. Here are our favorite new Trader Joe's wines to stock up on now to enjoy throughout the season.

Our editors loved that this rosé was light and more floral than sweet. This bottle has fruity aromas of grapefruit and berries and a decent acidity level for pairing with your favorite paella recipe or a Mediterranean-inspired salad with loads of feta. Serve it chilled for a refreshing sip at noon or night.

The EatingWell team found this one to be on the lighter side compared to a typical cab sauv, which is perfect for those seeking a red to enjoy in those sweltering summer months. The editors noticed slight tannins and a thin body. We especially loved this to stock up on for friends who refuse to drink anything but red wine—even in August—at our backyard barbecues and seafood boils. Chill this one briefly (about 20 minutes) before enjoying.