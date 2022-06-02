This Cucumber-Feta Dip Is So Good, Fans Say They "Could Eat It Every Day"

Summer is for veggie lovers. After all, there's no better time to hit the farmers' market or peruse the produce section—you're bound to find crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, vibrant summer squash and plenty of other goodies. And while you could always bring home your bag of veggies and cook up something tasty, the summer heat has us craving no-cook recipes more than ever.

Pictured Recipe: Cucumber Salad (Tzatziki)

So leave it to Le Creuset to bring a new one to our attention: Justin Chapple's Cucumber-Feta Spread. The cookware brand shared Chapple's recipe on Instagram, and obviously we dashed right to the source to get all the details on how to make this creamy summer appetizer.

Chapple, the culinary director-at-large for our sibling brand Food & Wine, shared a how-to video on Instagram over the weekend that makes it clear just how easy this recipe is to follow. Aside from pantry staples like salt and pepper, you just need three ingredients on hand to whip up this dip: cucumber, sour cream and feta cheese.

We'd recommend swapping in some Greek yogurt for the sour cream. While both ingredients offer that signature creamy tang, Greek yogurt will give it a protein and nutrition boost. (Plus, yogurt will add a little anti-inflammatory, gut-friendly lift to this recipe.) This recipe calls for ⅔ cup of sour cream, so trading it in for plain, low-fat Greek yogurt will cut 216 calories and 15 grams of saturated fat from the recipe overall. Since the 8 ounces of feta already add around 30 grams of saturated fat to this recipe in total, you may want to trim it down elsewhere, especially if you're trying to stick to a heart-healthy diet. While saturated fat isn't intrinsically bad, experts recommend lowering your intake if you're protecting your ticker.

Once you've got your ingredients together, haul out your box grater, fine-mesh sieve and food processor. Grate the cucumber on the largest holes of the grater, then transfer the shreds to the sieve. Sprinkle the cucumbers with a pinch of salt and let them sit in the sieve over a bowl to drain excess water. If you're sieve-less, you could also drain your cucumber by wrapping the pieces in a kitchen towel and wringing the juice out by hand. (If you omit the salt and wring the cucumber out over a bowl, you could even add the resulting liquid gold to your seltzer or to a Cucumber Martini for an extra bit of freshness.)

When your cucumber is prepared, combine the 8 ounces of feta with your yogurt (or sour cream) in the bowl of a food processor and let it run until the mixture is creamy. (If you, like me, are without a food processor, you could get a similar effect by combining crumbled feta with just a tablespoon or two of yogurt and beating it together with a hand mixer at a high speed until the clumps break up—it's my go-to method for making our Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Red Peppers.) Fold in the shredded cucumber with a little black pepper, and you're ready to serve!

Commenters piled onto Chapple's post with praise and, honestly, a lot of hunger. "I could eat this dip every day," one person wrote. Others said they were excited to put their own twist on the dish, citing potential (and definitely tasty) additions like mint, dill and fresh garlic.